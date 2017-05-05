The Washington Nationals, for the millionth time this year, will play the Philadelphia Phillies.

And if you think you’re going to miss them after this three-game set, I have good news for you: the two teams will meet AGAIN in D.C. on May 12th. (Then the two don’t meet until September 7th, so that’s a relief.)

Here’s what’s phresh in Philly.

Max Scherzer "shoves" again

Max Scherzer went seven innings, and gave up all of one earned run on two hits.

Imagine, for a moment, if the Nats didn't make the move to sign Scherzer in January 2015 that everyone called unnecessary.

Harper left game with groin tightness, is day-to-day

Dusty Baker claims that Bryce Harper's early exit on Thursday was mainly precautionary.

It's a good thing the Nats stuck with Ryan Zimmerman

Although he probably won't hit .400 (although who knows!), Ryan Zimmerman is having one of his best seasons in years.

Scherzer dominates DBacks, again

Max Scherzer has never lost against his original team, and hits better off of them than they do off of him.

Trea Turner could very well break the major league record for cycles

Turner has all the necessary tools--speed, power, and consistent hitting--to break the lofty total of three career cycles for the major league record.

Today’s Game: Nationals vs Phillies — 7:05 PM

Probable Pitchers: Stephen Strasburg vs Nick Pivetta