Stephen Strasburg tossed 5 2⁄ 3 scoreless, hit a solo home run and overcame some sort of leg/calf issue late in an eventful, 119-pitch outing against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park.

Strasburg earned the win as the Washington Nationals took the series opener, 4-2, and the Nats improved to 73-8 overall when the ‘09 No. 1 overall pick starts and receives 3+ runs off support while he’s on the mound.

Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon hit solo shots as well, all three off former Nats’ prospect Nick Pivetta, a 2013 Nationals’ 4th Round pick who was dealt to the Phillies in the Jonathan Papelbon trade back in 2015.

Nationals now 20-9

Here’s how it happened:

• Jayson Werth tore into a 2-2 slider, lining a one-out single to left, Daniel Murphy lined a first-pitch fastball to right for a second straight single, and Ryan Zimmerman reached on a swinging bunt when Phillies’ right-hander Nick Pivetta slipped on the wet grass as he tried to field it, loading the bases in the top of the first.

Anthony Rendon stepped in next and sent a 97 mph 2-2 fastball back up the middle for an RBI single and a 1-0 lead, but Michael A. Taylor K’d looking and Chris Heisey’s ground ball to third ended the threat.

• Stephen Strasburg went all “DIY” in the second, taking a 94 mph 1-2 fastball for a ride to left center and over the fence, 404 ft from home for a solo homer that made it 2-0 Nationals.

When you hit the ball 404 ft, you get a FWAHH.



Them's the rules. pic.twitter.com/OHSqPSTvr8 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 6, 2017

• Trea Turner charged a high chopper and had it slip under his glove, and one out later, Michael A. Taylor tracked a fly to center and failed to make the catch, putting runners on second and third with one out as the Phillies tried to break up Stephen Strasburg’s shutout bid in the fourth, but Strasburg threw a 1-2 fastball by Cameron Rupp for out No. 2, and, after an intentional walk to Freddy Galvis, Nick Pivetta went down swinging to leave’em loaded. Still 2-0 Nationals.

• Ryan Zimmerman (No. 12) and Anthony Rendon (No. 4) went back-to-back with solo home runs off Nick Pivetta in the top of the fifth, giving the Nationals a 4-0 lead. Zim hit a 2-0 fastball out to center and Rendon hit a 1-0 fastball to center field.

• Nick Pivetta’s Line: 5.0 IP, 9 H 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks, 3 HRs, 101 P, 59 S, 4/1 GO/FO.

• Stephen Strasburg appeared to have some sort of leg/calf issue bothering him in his final inning of work in the sixth, he struck Freddy Galvis out on his 119th pitch of the night and was done at that point, replaced by Blake Treinen, who

• Stephen Strasburg’s Line: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 Ks, 119 P, 73 S, 5/3 GO/FO.

• Blake Treinen gave up two runs in the seventh on RBI doubles by Odubel Herrera and Tommy Joseph, but Enny Romero came on to record the final out of the inning.

• Romero came back out in the eighth and struck out two on the way to a 1-2-3 frame.

• Matt Albers came on for the save opportunity in the ninth and worked around a HBP for a scoreless frame.

Final Score: 4-2 Nationals.

NATIONALS PREGAME NOTES:

In today’s “Fun With Arbitrary End Points” segment: Washington is 106-121 in the all-time series with Philadelphia, but the Nationals are 67-50 against the Phillies... since 2011, and they went 14-5 against the Phillies last season, with an 8-1 record in Citizens Bank Park.

Washington’s 19-9 record this season is the major league’s best heading into tonight’s game, and it’s the best mark in team (2005-present) and franchise history (including Montreal).

The Nationals’ offense, as a group, started the night leading the majors in runs (179), hits (287), doubles (63), AVG (.289), OBP (.366), SLG (.491) and OPS (.857).

Ryan Zimmerman starts today’s game with an 11-game hit streak, leading the majors in AVG (.424), SLG (.859), OPS (1.326), hits (42), multi-hit games (14) and extra base hits (21).

Trea Turner has reached base safely in 13-straight games, over which he’s 21 for 57 (.368 AVG) with a .410 OBP and .632 SLG in those 13 games.

has reached base safely in 13-straight games, over which he’s 21 for 57 (.368 AVG) with a .410 OBP and .632 SLG in those 13 games. In today’s Phillies-themed “Fun with Arbitrary End Points” segment: Phillies’ 3B Maikel Franco is 16 for 50 (.320 AVG), with a .397 OBP and .540 SLG... over the last 13 games.

is 16 for 50 (.320 AVG), with a .397 OBP and .540 SLG... over the last 13 games. Philadelphia has won five straight and seven of 11 at home in Citizens Bank Park this season, but they’ve lost 15 of their last 19 overall to Washington and been outscored 83-66 over that stretch.

