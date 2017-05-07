Jayson Werth started the day 4 for 9 through two games of the Washington Nationals’ three-game set in Citizens Bank Park, with a .284 AVG (52 for 183) and 13 home runs as a visitor in the Philadelphia Phillies’ home since 2011, when he left the so-called City of Brotherly Love to sign on in D.C.

Philly fans still boo the soon-to-turn-38-year-old outfielder, who is in the final year of the 7-year/$126M deal he signed with the Nationals back in the winter of 2010-2011.

“Jayson had a great day, outstanding day. Half of them are cheering him, half of them are booing him, which I don’t understand why...” - Dusty Baker on Jayson Werth in Citizens Bank Park

He gave them more reasons to jeer this afternoon in the series finale, going 4 for 5 with a double, single and two home runs in what ended up a 6-5 loss for the Nats.

Werth homered the first time up, taking a 90 mph 2-2 fastball for a ride for a solo shot in the top of the first, doubled the second time up in the third, then homered again in his third at bat, putting the Nationals up 3-2 after five with a two-out, two-run liner to left field on a 3-2 fastball from Phillies’ starter Jeremy Hellickson.

With the two home runs (15 total in CBP since 2011), Werth became the visiting player with the most home runs in Citizens Bank over that stretch.

It was also the 15th multi-HR game in his career, with the last three of his multi-home run games taking place in the Phillies’ home.

His 22 career home runs vs the Phillies overall are the most he’s hit against any major league team, and the second of the day today was his 66th career home run in CBP, the fifth-most in the park since it opened in 2004, behind only Pat Burrell (76), Jimmy Rollins (94), Chase Utley (129), and Ryan Howard (198).

He was 4 for 4 on the day, with the two home runs, a double and a single after he sent a one-out liner to center with one down in the seventh, and he ended up 4 for 5 after he struck out swinging at a 1-2 splitter from Hector Neris in the top of the ninth.

Clearly he still enjoys hitting in his former home.

“Well, definitely,” Dusty Baker told reporters after the Nationals’ walk-off loss in extras.

“Jayson had a great day, outstanding day. Half of them are cheering him, half of them are booing him, which I don’t understand why, but any time you come back to where you played for a long time and had success — then, you know, you look forward to coming and playing here and he had a good series.”

Werth finished the series 8 for 14, so yes, a pretty good series.

He was asked about the boos from the Philly faithful, but told reporters, as quoted by MASN’s Dan Kolko, that he didn’t hear any boos.

“All I hear is cheers,” Werth said. “There's a lot of love out here."

