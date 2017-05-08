Wire Taps: Nationals’ Trea Turner can become star stealing bases; Nats enjoying good luck; Talking Andrew Stevenson

Alright, so the Nationals came back to earth a little. To be expected, I suppose. Now to deal with self-righteous O’s fans.

Trea Turner's path to stardom starts with the stolen base

Don't know if you've heard, but this Trea Turner guy is really quite fast.

The Nats and the Mets: Two organizations, two very different paths

The Mets are supposed to be the primary threat to the Nats in the NL East. How much of a threat are they really?

The Nationals are finally (knock on wood times a million) enjoying some good luck

Normally, when the Nats have a few injuries and a mediocre bullpen, it spells the end for the team. This year, it seems like they're right where they want to be.

Soto heads to the DL

Juan Soto, one of the Nats' most prized prospects is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

The official Andrew Stevenson briefing

Trade bait? Maybe. Major-leaguer in 2017? Also maybe.

Off-field recap: Trea and Tony on TV; Turtles; Tiny Eaton

Plus, a Bryce Harper prom-posal!

Today’s Game: Nationals vs Orioles — 7:05 PM

Probable Pitchers: Gio Gonzalez vs Kevin Gausman