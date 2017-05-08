Rafael Bautista started one game and appeared in five with the Washington Nationals before he was optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse this afternoon.

It was a brief stay in the majors for the 24-year-old outfielder who made his MLB debut late last month in the aftermath of Adam Eaton’s season-ending knee injury.

Bautista went 1 for 9 in his time with the Nationals after getting off to a hot start with the Nats’ top minor league affiliate.

Before he was called up, he was 23 for 79 (.291/.325/.354) with five doubles, 14 runs and three stolen bases for the Chiefs.

Brian Goodwin, 26, and a 2011 1st Round pick, debuted in the majors last season, playing in 22 games for the Nationals and posting a .286/.318/.429 line with four doubles and a triple in the majors.

Goodwin reached base in 13 of his last 14 games. Hit .296/.350/.481 in that span (since 4/20). #Nats https://t.co/o9BBzAUdd2 — SYR Chiefs Radio (@ChiefsRadio) May 8, 2017

In 25 games and 103 PAs at Triple-A Syracuse this season, Goodwin was 23 for 90 (.256/.327/.367) with four doubles and two home runs.

No word from the Nationals on why they made the move, but Dusty Baker is set to talk to reporters this afternoon at 3:35 PM EDT in advance of the start of the four-game, two-city series with the Nats’ regional rivals. More information when it’s available...

#Nationals recall Brian Goodwin, option Rafael Bautista to Triple-A Syracuse. — federalbaseball (@federalbaseball) May 8, 2017

Will Brian Goodwin get an opportunity in center if Michael A. Taylor doesn’t produce?

Baker said the 26-year-old outfielder would get a shot to claim the center field job with Adam Eaton likely out for the season.

Is Goodwin more of a threat to take playing time away from Taylor than Bautista was?

What about the Nationals’ decision to promote outfield prospect Andrew Stevenson to Triple-A recently?

Is the pressure on Michael A. Taylor since the Nationals have other options in the organization?