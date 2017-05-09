Okay, so last night wasn’t good. But on the bright side, a Blake Treinen 1-2-3 inning, and a scoreless Joe Blanton inning! Progress, people! Progress!

As a side note, Mike Rizzo, if you’re reading this, please go trade for some relievers.

Here’s the news from OPACY.

Matt Wieters returns to Camden Yards for first time as a National

Matt Wieters, a longtime Oriole, enjoyed beautiful Oriole Park at Camden Yards from the visitors' dugout for the first time on Monday evening.

Let's talk about how the Nationals can actually fix their bullpen. If they can.

The Nats' bullpen is a big problem, even though the team's record doesn't reflect that. Some parts, such as Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover, will get better. So, who should they go after? (Hochevar? Robertson? Colome?)

One month later, Guthrie still learning to deal with career-ending start

The Nats gave journeyman Jeremy Guthrie his last chance at major league success in April against the Phillies, who in turn put up ten runs on him. Guthrie, who is no longer pursuing a contract (although he didn't go as far as to say that he's retired), has been dealing with the effects of that game ever since.

Answering (the Nats') big questions

The Score takes a look at big questions around the league, two of four featuring the Nationals in some way shape or form.

No, Ryan Zimmerman won't keep this up. But he's proving some doubters wrong already.

Zimmerman, in the first thirty or so games of the season, has already put up better numbers than anyone could have dreamed of. Take that, baseball analysts!

Let's talk Daniel Johnson

Johnson never got a D-1 scholarship, but the Nats drafted him in the fifth round last year. Currently, he's tearing it up alongside Carter Kieboom on the Hagerstown Suns.

Wieters adds a new layer to "Battle of the Beltways"

The Nats and O's, other than Peter Angelos' horrible behavior, have no reason to be enemies. Their fans are, though, and an Orioles fan favorite is now a National. Funny how these things work out.

Today’s Game: Nationals vs Orioles — 7:05 PM

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs Ubaldo Jimenez