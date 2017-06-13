Washington Nationals select RHP Wil Crowe with 65th pick in second round of 2017 MLB Draft

After selecting left-handed pitcher Seth Romero with No. 25 overall pick earlier in the evening, the Washington Nationals drafted righty Wil Crowe out of the University of South Carolina with the 65th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Crowe, 22, is listed at 6-feet-2-inches and 245 lb. He went (6-5) with a 3.41 ERA, 31 BB, 90 Ks and .247 BAA in 15 starts and 92 1⁄ 3 IP this season.

The former high school standout out of the state of Tennessee was drafted twice before — first in the 31st round by the Cleveland Indians in 2013, then again by the Tribe in the 21st round of the 2016 draft.

After a strong freshman season in which he posted an (8-3) record coupled with a 2.75 ERA in 15 starts and 91 2⁄ 3 IP, Crowe struggled out of the gate in his sophomore campaign before learning he had a torn UCL and needed Tommy John surgery.

Despite the fact that Crowe missed the entirety of the 2016 season recovering from the procedure, he was able to come back and still show flashes of the potential Cleveland saw when the Indians drafted him initially.

#Nats' Kris Kline on 2nd Rd pick Wil Crowe "extremely elated he got to us where we picked" at No. 65, "ultra-competitive"... — federalbaseball (@federalbaseball) June 13, 2017

With a four-pitch arsenal that includes a fastball that hits 97, a plus, whiff-inducing curveball and changeup he’s still developing, his profile fits that of an everyday MLB starter.

Most scouts have projected he’ll be somewhere around a No. 3 starter, but with his age he may be closer to the majors than many fellow members of his draft class if he can remain healthy.

Their next pick is the 103rd overall pick in the third round, which will come on Day 2 of the 2017 MLB Draft.