PLEASE, SOMEONE, FIX THIS BULLPEN. PLEASE. PLEASE. IT’S TOO MUCH. PLEASE.

PLEASE.

Okay. Here’s the news:

Bryce Harper still leads NL All-Star voting

Harper is nearly 500,000 votes in front of his nearest contender in the NL (Daniel Murphy).

Gott, Fedde, may be ready to contribute now

Trevor Gott has impressed consistently at Triple-A, thus earning a call-up to the show. Next on the list should be Erick Fedde, who has adjusted to the bullpen well.

Nats draft talented, troubled pitcher Seth Romero 25th overall

Romero, otherwise considered a potential top 10 talent, was suspended from the University of Houston twice and dismissed from the baseball team.

For crying out loud, Stephen Strasburg's career has already been good

"Strasburg has never lived up to expectations!" cried the entirety of the baseball world, while in the meantime sane people saw his stats and were extremely impressed.

The curious case of Heterochromia Iridum V. Bibens-Dirkx

Both drafted in 2006, Max Scherzer and Austin Bibens-Dirkx have led almost entirely different careers, with one earning a Cy Young award and another making his major league debut eleven years later. Guess which one got the win on Sunday?

Deadspin has declared the Nationals bullpen to be a "sad little mess"

Thank you Deadspin, we did not notice

Today’s Game: Braves vs Nationals — 7:05 PM

Probable Pitchers: R.A. Dickey vs Joe Ross