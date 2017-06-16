Wire Taps: Nationals back on road, where they’re more comfortable apparently...

Washington’s Nationals improved to 4-0 in Citi Field this season with last night’s 8-3 win over the New York Mets.

Gio Gonzalez, natch, won again in the Mets’ home, his 10th win in 15 career starts there.

Bryce Harper and Michael A. Taylor homered, for the Nationals’ 99th and 100th HRs of the season for Washington, and as the Nationals’ PR folks noted on the Twitter, that’s the fastest 100 homers in team history (2005-present).

Here’s the latest from Flushing, Queens:

