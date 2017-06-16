Edwin Jackson made three appearances for the Baltimore Orioles this season, giving up 11 hits and seven runs, four earned, in five innings.

Jackson, 33, signed a minor league contract with the O’s in April, and had his contract selected on June 7th, but when he was designated for assignment on June 11th, he refused the assignment, and he was granted free agency on June 13th.

According to a report by Washington Post writer Chelsea Janes this afternoon, the veteran right-hander has now signed a minor league deal with the Nationals:

Edwin Jackson has signed a minor league deal with the Nationals, according to a person familiar with the situation. Will report to Syracuse. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) June 16, 2017

Nationals fans, will, of course, remember Jackson from his time with the team back in 2012, when he signed a 1-year/$11M free agent deal with Washington and went (10-11) in 31 starts, with a 4.03 ERA, a 3.85 FIP, 58 walks (2.75 BB/9), 168 Ks (7.97 K/9) and a .237/.298/.421 line against in 189 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

As noted in Janes’ tweet, Jackson will report to Triple-A Syracuse. With the Orioles’ top minor league affiliate this season, the veteran right-hander made 12 appearances and one start, saving two games and posting a 3.10 ERA, 4.08 FIP, 10 walks (4.43 BB/9) and 17 Ks (7.52 K/9) in 20 1⁄ 3 innings.

Fanrag’s Jon Heyman has since confirmed the original WaPost report: