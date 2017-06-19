With a double in his final at bat on Sunday, Daniel Murphy extended his on-base streak against the New York Mets to 29 games... in 29 games played against his former team in the year-plus since he signed with the Washington Nationals.

Murphy went 7 for 16 with three doubles and a triple in the four-game set in Citi Field, leaving him 24 for 68 (.353 AVG) with six doubles and five home runs in the Mets’ home since he left NY.

Overall against the Mets, the Nats’ second baseman is now 45 for 115 (.391/.441/.704) with 10 doubles and eight home runs in the 29 games and 127 plate appearances he’s had against New York.

Nationals’ skipper Dusty Baker talked after Murphy’s 1 for 4 game in the finale in Citi Field, which left him 27 for 67 (.403/.438/.597) with five doubles and two home runs in 16 games this month, about the 32-year-old infielder staying focused no matter what the situation is when he steps up to the plate.

“Hey, man, Murph doesn’t give at bats away,” Baker said. “That’s No. 1. The real good hitters don’t give at bats away. Murph is a grinder. It doesn’t matter who he’s playing, but he probably gets special motivation playing here. He played a bunch of games here and he feels very comfortable playing in this ballpark. And Murph, he’s up there to beat you.”

Good as he’s been in Citi Field, Murphy’s been pretty good in Marlins Park as well.

He takes the field tonight in the series opener with the Fish 46 for 155 (.297/.331/.406) with eight doubles and three home runs in Miami’s home park since it opened in 2012.

HERE’S THE NATS’ LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S MATCHUP WITH THE MARLINS: