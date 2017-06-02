 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Oakland A's: GameThread 53 of 162

Stephen Strasburg starts for the Washington Nationals tonight in the series opener with the Oakland A's, who send right-hander Andrew Triggs to the mound in Oakland Coliseum. GAME TIME: 10:05 PM EDT; FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Oakland Athletics

June 2, 2017 10:05 PM EDT
Oakland Coliseum

Andrew Triggs vs Stephen Strasburg

WEATHER: Clear, 59°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. #Treacycle- SS

2. The WereWerth - LF

3. Daniel "Hits" Murphy - 2B

4. THE KIDS CALL HIM ZIM!! - 1B (Word.)

5. Adam Lind - DH

6. #RENDONISREADY - 3B

7. Matt ["Nickname Pending"] Wieters - C

8. MAT- CF

9. Goody - RF

P. #Stretchburg - RHP

For an Oakland A's fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's A's site: Athletics Nation.

Today's Lineups:

WASHINGTON NATIONALS OAKLAND A'S
Trea Turner - SS Matt Joyce - RF
Jayson Werth - LF Chad Pinder - SS
Daniel Murphy - 2B Jed Lowrie - 2B
Ryan Zimmerman - 1B Khris Davis - LF
Adam Lind - DH Yonder Alonso - 1B
Anthony Rendon - 3B Ryon Healy - DH
Matt Wieters - C Stephen Vogt - C
Michael Taylor - CF Trevor Plouffe - 3B
Brian Goodwin - RF Rajai Davis - CF
Stephen Strasburg - RHP Andrew Triggs - RHP

Triggs vs the Nationals:

Strasburg vs the A's:

