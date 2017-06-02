Washington Nationals at Oakland A's: GameThread 53 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Oakland Athletics
June 2, 2017 10:05 PM EDT
Oakland Coliseum
Andrew Triggs vs Stephen Strasburg
WEATHER: Clear, 59°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. #Treacycle- SS
2. The WereWerth - LF
3. Daniel "Hits" Murphy - 2B
4. THE KIDS CALL HIM ZIM!! - 1B (Word.)
5. Adam Lind - DH
6. #RENDONISREADY - 3B
7. Matt ["Nickname Pending"] Wieters - C
8. MAT- CF
9. Goody - RF
P. #Stretchburg - RHP
Today's Lineups:
|WASHINGTON NATIONALS
|OAKLAND A'S
|Trea Turner - SS
|Matt Joyce - RF
|Jayson Werth - LF
|Chad Pinder - SS
|Daniel Murphy - 2B
|Jed Lowrie - 2B
|Ryan Zimmerman - 1B
|Khris Davis - LF
|Adam Lind - DH
|Yonder Alonso - 1B
|Anthony Rendon - 3B
|Ryon Healy - DH
|Matt Wieters - C
|Stephen Vogt - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Trevor Plouffe - 3B
|Brian Goodwin - RF
|Rajai Davis - CF
|Stephen Strasburg - RHP
|Andrew Triggs - RHP
Triggs vs the Nationals:
Strasburg vs the A's:
