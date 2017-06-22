Yes, it sucks to lose like the Nationals did yesterday. But it’s also typically pretty difficult to win when you only score one run. Moreover, the team finally gets an off-day today, so maybe they’ll be slightly rested for tomorrow’s matchup. Hopefully.

Here’s the news from Nationals Park.

Who would the Nats project in an expansion draft?

With the Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft in mind, the Nats Blog looks at who the Nats would protect given a MLB expansion.

Max Scherzer is the must-watch starting pitcher in baseball

Kershaw? Sale? Both are headed to the Hall of Fame along with Max Scherzer, but Scherzer's stuff is the most electric in the game at the moment.

Dusty Baker's choice to leave Max Scherzer in for the eighth was absolutely the correct one

Forget the whole no-hitter thing. Max Scherzer, even completely drained, is ten times better than any reliever the Nats employ.

Let's talk Tanner Roark

Tanner's pitches just don't seem to be working. His fastball and change, normally his wipeout pitches, aren't working. The sequence isn't working. Or he's just tipping his pitches. Either way, something's gotta change.

P-Nats one step closer to a new stadium in Woodbridge

The Prince William board of county supervisors voted against a referendum allowing voters to decide if they'll use $35 million in bond money to build a new stadium for the P-Nats, which would have occurred in November, past MiLB's deadline for the P-Nats to find a new home.

Former (and potentially future) Nats: Doug Fister exercises opt-out on contract

Doug Fister had an opt-out clause on his contract this Wednesday if he wasn't in the majors, and he took it.

Tomorrow’s Game: Reds vs Nationals — 7:05 PM

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs Stephen Strasburg