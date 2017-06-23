A few weeks back, while playing the Texas Rangers, Wilmer Difo was on third when Trea Turner laid down a perfect bunt. If Difo had run straight from third without stopping, he would have scored the winning run of the game, avoiding extras and an eventual loss. Instead, this happened... CLICK HERE IF YOU’RE ON MOBILE.

It, to say the least, was not Wilmer Difo’s (or the Nationals’) proudest moment.

However, for those of us who have been along since the darkest of days (we’re talking 2007 here), it felt strikingly similar to something that happened to the Nats before.

Specifically, the event happened on June 23rd of 2007. Down to the Indians 4-3, the Nationals had the bases loaded and only one out. Second baseman Felipe Lopez hit a chopper directly back to the pitcher, who promptly threw home, recording the second out of the inning.

That should have been that. However, these were the 2007 Nats.

Center fielder Nook Logan decided to go rogue after the out was recorded, rounding third, assuming that the catcher would throw to first.

The catcher did not throw to first. Instead, he threw to third, making Logan look like a fool, and catching him five feet off the bag to record the game-ending double play.

However, the rare 1-3-5 double play did have one positive: it produced the greatest radio call from Nationals’ radio play-by-play man Charlie Slowes.

The call, which essentially consists of Slowes screaming and questioning what could have possibly gone through Logan’s mind (“What was Nook Logan thinking? What was he watching? Where was he going!”), has achieved a sort of legendary status among Nats fans in that it’s one of the more iconic moments and radio calls in the franchise’s young history, especially for the timeframe.

However, until recently, no video of the play existed; not on YouTube, nor on MLB, nor anywhere else. The only remnant of that sliver of history was the raw audio of the call on YouTube, which any fan that searched “Washington Nationals” in boredom likely saw long ago.

With the ten-year anniversary of the infamous play occurring today, it only seemed fitting that multiple fans and writers requested for Major League Baseball to release the video of the incident alongside Slowes’ call — and in a rare break for humanity, it worked:

Remember: No matter how bad things get this season and in the future, it could never even get close to this...