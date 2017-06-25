Michael A. Taylor’s 4 for 5, two home run game on Saturday afternoon was the third four-hit game of his career and the 18th multi-hit game of the season and his fifth over the last ten games, over which the 26-year-old center fielder is 15 for 38 (.378 AVG) with six doubles, four homers and 12 runs scored.

“That’s a good feeling,” Taylor said when asked about all the offense on display in the Washington Nationals’ 18-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

“It was a great team win right there.”

“Obviously the bats were going, we put up quite a few runs, it was a good game.”

Trea Turner connected for a career-high five hits, going 5 for 5 with a walk, setting a new career mark by reaching base in all six plate appearances, and scoring four runs total on the day. Turner’s 7 for 12 in the first two games with the Reds.

He said after the Nationals’ second straight win that it was nice to take an early lead and build on it rather than having to fight their way back in like they did in the series opener with the Reds.

“It was great to get out to an early lead in the first few innings and kind of be able to — not relax, because you never want to relax, but take a breath because yesterday was a pretty tough game, and it was fun coming back, but it’s also nice winning by a lot and not making it close,” Turner told reporters.

Brian Goodwin went 1 for 4 with two walks and three runs scored. Ryan Zimmerman went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored. Daniel Murphy went 1 for 4 with a run scored and four RBIs. Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters had two hits each and Bryce Harper and Wilmer Difo had a hit each.

This afternoon, in the series finale, the Nationals send Tanner Roark to the mound as they try to make if three in a row over the Reds.

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR THE SERIES FINALE WITH THE REDS: