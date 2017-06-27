Welp. That was rough. On the bright side: The Nats (still) haven’t been shut out this year.

Here’s the latest from Nationals Park.

The Gio Gonzalez trade is Mike Rizzo's best

Mike Rizzo has pulled off a lot of steals in his days as GM. None are so pronounced as his deal for Gio Gonzalez.

The Nats' stars would much rather enjoy the midsummer classic than lie around at home

The Nationals could have--count 'em--seven players named to the All-Star team this summer. Pretty much all of them want to be there instead of getting a massage.

Phillies have 'standing offer' for Pat Neshek

The Phillies have an offer that will stand through the deadline, but are still waiting for better deals. Is it the Nationals? Please let it be the Nats.

Nearly every Nats' draft pick, bar the first two, have begun to settle in

All the players that have signed are enjoying West Palm Beach in the summer (hot), and will fill out questionnaires, potentially fill out the GCL and New York Penn League rosters, and get their first taste of professional baseball on their first stop on the road to the show.

The Nats signed Francisco Rodriguez to a minor-league deal, because why not

I mean, could he possibly make things any worse?

Obituary solicits donations for "Nats bullpen fund"

Patrick D. Killebrew passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 20th, 2017. His son had some choice words for the Washington Nationals' bullpen.

Today’s Game: Cubs vs Nationals — 7:05 PM

Probable Pitchers: Jake Arrieta vs Max Scherzer