The Nats have guaranteed a split with the Cubs for this four-game set, and will then essentially follow their plane tonight, following it to the midwest to go play St. Louis.

And then they’ll come home for July 4th, because that seems to be some tradition that accidentally developed over the years. Why not, right?

Here’s the scoop from South Capitol.

Boswell: When are Nationals fans going to realize that they can't miss Scherzer's starts?

Nationals fans are probably never going to see a better pitcher than Max Scherzer for a long, long time. So why aren't they showing up to his starts in full force?

Koda Glover dealing with "severe" rotator cuff inflammation

Glover actually felt pain in his shoulder before tweaking his back, which he thinks came as a side-effect of trying to pitch through the pain in his shoulder.

Cubs owner to Trump: Nats will "crumble" in the playoffs

Standings, fella.

Nats sign second-rounder Wil Crowe

The RHP from South Carolina signed for slot value at $946,500.

Potomac Nationals to give out "Ode to Tommy John" figurine

Granted, what other franchise could be more aptly represented by a figurine where you can pull out parts of the arm? Other than the Mets?

Trea Turner is hitting at full throttle and running at full speed

Trea Turner has 19 stolen bases. In the month of June. Not half bad for him or the Nats' run production.

Umpire John Tumpane saves woman's life on Roberto Clemente Bridge outside of PNC Park

John Tumpane, on his way to the ballpark for the Pirates game, noticed a woman climbing over the railing of a bridge, preparing to jump. Tumpane's quick actions saved the day in what would have otherwise been a tragic ending.

Trea Turner and the Nats ran Miguel Montero out of a job

Seven stolen bases led to some comments from Miguel Montero blaming his rough night on the pitcher. The next day, he was a minor-leaguer.

After losing job, Miguel Montero learns how baseball really feels about honesty

Miguel Montero had a rough, rough night against the Nats on Tuesday, allowing seven stolen bases. But his comments after the game blaming them on his counterpart on the mound, Jake Arrieta, were what did his career as a Cub -- and likely as a major leaguer -- in for good. Honesty, as it turns out, isn't always the best policy.

Tanner Roark and the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad month

Tanner Roark will be pretty happy to see June go -- he can't locate, is giving up boatloads of runs, and is having his slider hit. Whoops.

Today’s Game: Cubs vs Nationals — 4:05 PM

Probable Pitchers: Jon Lester vs Joe Ross