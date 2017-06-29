Washington Nationals’ prospect Victor Robles, the top-ranked prospect on both MLB and Baseball America’s list of the Nats’ prospects, will represent the organization in Miami at the 2017 Sirius/XM All-Star Futures Game according to an announcement by Major League Baseball this afternoon.

“We think he’s a quick mover and a guy that has all the skills and the temperament and the make-up to impact us in the big leagues in the near future.” - Mike Rizzo on Victor Robles

Robles, 20, and in his second season at High-A Potomac in the Nationals’ organization, currently has a .299/.391/.534 line, 19 doubles, six triples, and seven home runs in 60 games and 260 plate appearances with Washington’s Carolina League affiliate.

Baseball America offered the following scouting report on the Nationals’ outfield prospect before he represented the P-Nats at the Carolina League’s All-Star Game earlier this month:

“One of the best prospects in the game, Robles can showcase five above-average or better tools. His only knock at this point is being able to stay on the field. At his best, Robles is a true center field with an above-average arm and the potential to impact the game on both sides of the ball.”

“Robles is a guy that everybody knows about,” Nationals’ GM Mike Rizzo told Sirius/XM hosts Craig Mish and Jim Bowden when he gave a rundown of the top prospects in the system this Spring.

“He’s a five-tool player,” Rizzo said. “We’ve got high expectations for him. We think he’s a quick mover and a guy that has all the skills and the temperament and the make-up to impact us in the big leagues in the near future.”

Robles was signed out of the Dominican Republic for $225,000 in 2013.

Before the start of the 2017 campaign, in ranking Robles No. 1 overall on their list of the Nationals’ Top 10 prospects, Baseball America gave Robles above average grades in Batting (60), Speed (70), Defense (60) and Arm Strength (60) on the scouts’ 20-to-80 scale.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis included Robles on their MLB Pipeline’s All-Defensive Team this winter, writing that the Nationals’ prospect, “... may have the best all-around tools in the Minors, and his defensive ability is a big part of that. He has well above-average speed and the arm strength to match, and he already shows a lot of polish for a 19-year-old.”

The 2017 Sirius/XM All-Star Futures Game takes place on Sunday, July 9th in Miami’s Marlins Park.