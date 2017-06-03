Washington started their three-game series with Oakland’s A’s last night in Oakland Coliseum, playing the AL West franchise for just the third time since baseball returned to D.C. in 2005 and for the first time since way back in 2014, when they were swept in three games in what was then called the O.co Coliseum.

It’s called Oakland Coliseum now. It was an ugly night for the A’s, who gave up 20 hits and 13 runs in a 13-2 loss to the Nationals.

The second of three with the Athletics starts at 4:05 PM EDT this afternoon in Oakland.

Until then, links.

Here are the updates from Oakland:

NATS BEAT:

Nationals pound out 20 hits to back Stephen Strasburg in rout of Athletics

"The Nationals cruised to a 13-3 series-opening win against the Athletics on Friday night, their offense relentless in support of Stephen Strasburg..."

Daniel Murphy turning into road warrior for Nats

"In 25 away games, Murphy has a .356/.407/.683 slash line. That adds up to a 1.090 OPS."

Nationals aren’t the first contender to trust a rookie closer, but this year they’re the only one

"Glover, 24, has been downright unhittable at times since taking over as closer two weeks ago, converting his last seven save appearances entering the weekend..."

Why the Nationals' bullpen needs a new look

"It’s not revelatory to anyone who has been watching the Washington Nationals play that their relief unit could use some assistance."

Ryan Zimmerman's suit against Al Jazeera could be heading for settlement

"Ryan Zimmerman’s lengthy libel and slander lawsuit against Al Jazeera took another pivot Thursday."

Nationals' Chris Heisey has setback in rehab

"Chris Heisey's Minor League rehab assignment has been stopped after the Nationals outfielder had an apparent setback when he tested his ruptured right biceps."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

MVP and Cy Young watch: Which Washington Nationals pitcher is No. 1?

Meet the new Scherzer, one with efficiency (a 100-pitch complete game) and fewer baserunners.

Inside Baseball NL Notes | Rivals Speculate On Cubs Pitching Targets

"The Nats were one of the finalists for Greg Holland, and internal word is that GM Mike Rizzo was amenable to the second-year player option that Holland’s side was proposing."

Fantasy 30: Pollock's timeline, Benintendi losing at-bats

"Lost in the commotion of the brawl with the Giants, and the Nationals being the top offense in baseball through the first two months of the season, is the relatively slow start by Trea Turner..."

CELEBRITY CORNER:

Kenny Powers would have taken Hunter Strickland’s side in the fight, according to Danny McBride

"If you can’t take a fastball to the side, you should play another sport is what Kenny Powers would say."

Olympian Katie Ledecky tweets support of Bryce Harper

"Olympic sensation Katie Ledecky wasn’t happy when seeing Washington Nationals Bryce Harper get beaned by Giants reliever Hunter Strickland."