Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker recorded the 1,800th win of his career as the Nationals cruised past the Oakland Athletics, 13-3 on Friday evening.

Stephen Strasburg took the mound for the Nationals after collecting a career high 15 strikeouts in his last start. Strasburg gave up two runs on four hits and three walks and tallied seven strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Outfielder Brian Goodwin, who replaced Bryce Harper in the starting lineup, flirted with a cycle as he went 4-5 with his first career home run, a triple, two singles and two RBI.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon, and second baseman Daniel Murphy each hit their 10th home runs of the season. Jayson Werth went deep for the eighth time, while Michael A. Taylor blasted a solo home run in the second inning.

Trea Turner went 2-6 with a RBI, catcher Matt Wieters hit an RBI double and Ryan Zimmerman went 2-5 with a run driven in.

Pitcher Andrew Triggs started for the Athletics and gave up five runs in 3.2 innings pitched.

Right fielder Matt Joyce went 1-2 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks for the A’s.

Nationals are now 34-19.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

THERE GOES THE NO-HITTER! Werth hit a blooper to right-center with one out in the first inning. Murphy followed with a single to put runners on first and second. That was all the Nationals could do.

Werth hit a blooper to right-center with one out in the first inning. Murphy followed with a single to put runners on first and second. That was all the Nationals could do. Strasburg started his outing with a four-pitch walk to Matt Joyce . Strasburg retired the next three batters to end the inning.

. Strasburg retired the next three batters to end the inning. SEE. YOU. LATER! Taylor blasted a two-out home run in the top of the second inning to put the Nationals up, 1-0.

Goodwin made a diving catch to rob a potential double or triple from Ryon Healy .

. FWAHHH!!!! Murphy hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the Nationals a 2-0 advantage.

Joyce hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game.

Wieters hit a RBI double to right field to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead with no outs in the fourth inning.

Turner belted a two-out RBI single, which allowed the Nationals to take a 4-2 lead. Werth walked then Murphy hit a RBI single up the middle. Nationals up 5-2.

belted a two-out RBI single, which allowed the Nationals to take a 4-2 lead. Werth walked then Murphy hit a RBI single up the middle. Nationals up 5-2. Frankie Montas came out of the Athletics’ bullpen to pitch for Triggs in the fourth.

came out of the Athletics’ bullpen to pitch for Triggs in the fourth. Triggs’ line: 3.2 IP, 5 ER, 9 H, 1 BB, 3 SO, 4/1 GO/FO

Zimmerman kept the fourth inning alive with a RBI single. 6-2 Nationals.

The Athletics were kept off the scoreboard in the fourth inning despite a one-out double by Alonso.

Nothing happening for the Nationals or the Athletics’ in the fifth.

SEE YOU LATER! Werth hit a leadoff home run in the top of the sixth inning. Nationals are up 7-2.

Strasburg struck out the side in the sixth inning.

SEE YOU LATER! Goodwin hits a two-run home run for his first career home run. Nationals lead 9-2.

Brian Goodwin rips his first career home run to make it 9-2 Nationals. pic.twitter.com/C4RmAxrSWQ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 3, 2017

Strasburg forced a double play and recorded his seventh strikeout in the seventh inning.

Adam Lind hit a RBI single with no outs in the top of the eighth inning. Nationals lead 10-2.

hit a RBI single with no outs in the top of the eighth inning. Nationals lead 10-2. SEE. YOU. LATER! Rendon hit a three-run home run to give the Nationals a 13-2 advantage. Goodwin hit a triple for his fourth hit of the game.

Blake Treinen replaced Strasburg in the eighth inning.

replaced Strasburg in the eighth inning. Strasburg’s line: 7.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 7 SO, 6/6 GO/FO

Treinen went back on the mound to pitch the ninth inning and gave up a leadoff home run to Alonso followed by two straight singles. Nationals up 13-3.

Rajai Davis grounded into a double play to end the game. Nationals win 13-3

Nationals are now 34-19.