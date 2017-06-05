Well, that was interesting. It doesn’t seem that there’s any reason to be concerned about Glover (long inning on the bench?), but that was closer than it should have been.

Here’s the latest from Dodger Stadium.

X-rays negative on Werth's toe, but he's "not looking good"

Jayson Werth fouled a pitch off his toe on Saturday and didn't play on Sunday. The left-fielder is currently on crutches, and the timetable is unknown for his return.

With one-third of season complete, Nats like where they stand

"[W]ith one-third of the season complete, the Nationals have four different players on pace to hit 30 homers and drive in 100 runs this year."

Zim showing no signs of slowing down

Ryan Zimmerman was insane in April. Since then, he hasn't been *as* good, but has he ever been close (so close that if the season ended today, he would win the Triple Crown).

Was Trea Turner eating a mid-game sandwich?

HE'S A GROWING BOY, OKAY

Joe Blanton moving closer to return from DL

"Dusty Baker has noticed a happier Joe Blanton walking around the clubhouse lately, a signal to Baker that Blanton is making progress..."

Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was ‘definitely a weird feeling’

"Harper went home to Las Vegas on Wednesday, and had been there since, braving what he said was 115-degree heat and trying to lay low."

Nationals face decision with ineffective Ross after 10-4 loss

"The Nationals’ options at Triple-A Syracuse, meanwhile, don’t inspire a lot of confidence, either. And top pitching prospect Erick Fedde is still transitioning to a bullpen role..."

Taking another look at the Nationals' pursuit of Kenley Jansen

Tonight, if the Nats are down in the ninth, it's likely that Kenley Jansen will run in from the bullpen. And he was really, really close to being a National. What happened?

Today’s Game: Nationals vs Dodgers — 10:10 PM

Probable Pitchers: Gio Gonzalez vs Hyun-Jin Ryu