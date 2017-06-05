Late in Saturday’s loss to the A’s in Oakland, Jayson Werth and Daniel Murphy were hobbled in back-to-back at bats.

Werth fouled a pitch off his left/front foot, then hit a single and was lifted for a pinch runner. Murphy took a fastball to the knee, but stayed in the game.

Nationals’ skipper Dusty Baker talked about the injury issues for Werth and Murphy after Washington’s one loss this weekend.

“Yeah, it just kind of looked like — probably more concerned with Jayson because it hit off the same spot that -- when he was out a couple days, on his foot,” Baker said.

“And on Murph, it hit him in the leg here, so we anticipate hopefully Murph won’t be too sore tomorrow, because he’s swinging a hot bat.”

Werth was asked about the damage to his foot in a post game interview, though he noted that contrary to Baker’s comments, it wasn’t the exact same spot he hit this Spring.

“I got the toe in Spring,” Werth said. “This is about usually where I foul it off, so, but whatever, I’ll be alright.”

“It hurts a little bit at the moment. I think it’s going to be alright. Usually get it pretty good once a year, so I’m a little early this time, but hopefully that will be it.”

Asked if he thought he would be available for Sunday’s series finale, Werth said on Saturday night that he wasn’t sure.

“I’ve got to see how I wake up. Usually if it swells up, then it’s going to be tough, but if it doesn’t swell up it should be alright.”

Werth wasn’t in the lineup for the series finale with the A’s, and he was on crutches in the clubhouse.

Baker was asked for a status update on the Nationals’ outfielder after the Nats’ 11-10 win over the A’s.

“Not good,” he said. “That’s the same toe that he fouled the ball off a month ago and I think he missed three or four days then, so he’s not looking good.

“The X-rays were negative, but he’s on crutches and so, it’s not looking good for now.”

Through 47 games and 196 plate appearances this season, Werth has a .262/.367/.446 line with five doubles and eight home runs.

Baker has mixed and matched with Adam Lind and Brian Goodwin filling in outfield spots over the last few games, but missing Werth for any length of time would be another blow to the Nats’ outfield which is already without Adam Eaton after his season-ending injury late in April.