Max Scherzer is a strikeout machine. He had 24 Ks in 17 2⁄ 3 innings in his previous two starts before his outing in LA on Tuesday and he added 14 in seven innings of work in the second win for Washington in Los Angeles.

Things got interesting at the end of the game when Koda Glover (who earned the save) and Yasiel Puig, who K’d swinging to end the game, exchanged words, but it didn’t amount to anything more than some yelling.

Series finale at 3:10 today, and it’s quite a matchup:

Strasburg vs. Kershaw



Here’s the news from the left coast...

NATS BEAT:

Nats ride Scherzer's 14 strikeouts to 2-1 victory over Dodgers (updated)

“'Tempers flared a little bit,' Glover said. 'It is what it is. I don’t have any hard feelings toward him. He was staring at me. I didn’t like it. It is what it is.'"

Maximum dominance: Nationals’ Max Scherzer whiffs 14 in win over Dodgers

"In stretches like the one he is in now, Scherzer seems to have gravity of his own, pulling everything into his orbit for hours at a time."

Trea Turner on why birthday boy Anthony Rendon is his favorite player

“'You’re my favorite player,' Turner said before Rendon doused the rookie with purple Gatorade."

Glover ready to pitch tonight, Ross to start Thursday

"Joe Ross has been named Thursday’s starter for the Nationals’ makeup game against the Orioles, providing the struggling right-hander another opportunity to get himself on track."

Rutherford, Kieboom among Sally All-Stars

"Charleston outfielder Blake Rutherford and Hagerstown shortstop Carter Kieboom can add another accolade to their growing resumes as each were tabbed as South Atlantic League All-Stars on Tuesday."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Game recognize game: Why Bryce Harper admires LeBron James

“'I tip my cap to him,' Harper said of James. 'He does it with such class and dignity. He does everything the right way.'"

Astros-Rangers, Blue Jays-Rangers and more of baseball's new rivalries

"With New York scuffling right now due to injuries, it doesn’t appear as though they’ll be battling for a playoff spot, but you can bet the two teams have their upcoming engagements circled on the calendar."

NATSTOWN:

R.I.P. “Baseball Bill” Holdforth

"The next time you are watching the Washington Nationals, be sure to toast the late Bill Holdforth, Washington Senators fan and folk hero."

How Much Offensive Depth Do the Nationals Have?

"Despite all of their success, the Nationals still have a potential problem on the horizon, and that is their depth — or lack thereof."

Bryce Harper Gets Belated Prom Photo « CBS DC

"Bryce Harper played matchmaker for Sean Garvey and finally got to catch up with the young lovebird."