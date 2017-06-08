Alright, let’s hear it for baseball starting at 7:05 PM!

In celebration, enjoy today’s Wire Taps, hand picked from the vineyards of Washington, D.C.

Baker on Glover and Puig: "There's a lot of testosterone out there"

Dusty Baker apparently wasn't all too worried about the incident at the end of Tuesday's game.

Things got testy at the end of the Nats-Dodgers game on Tuesday

Like, benches-clearing, hold-Koda Glover back testy.

Max Scherzer growls at the Los Angeles Dodgers

"Mad Max" isn't just a nickname, apparently.

Derek Norris denies allegations of physical and mental abuse of ex-fiance

Kristen Eck, Norris' ex-fiance, says that the former Nats catcher put her in a "chokehold" during a dispute, a claim that Norris has firmly denied.

Brian Goodwin has finally found a place on the big league roster

Goodwin, a prospect to watch for so many years that could never seem to make it to the show, has found a spot on the Nats' roster.

Today’s Game: Orioles vs Nationals — 7:05 PM

Probable Pitchers: Alec Asher vs Joe Ross