Jayson Werth fouled a pitch off his left foot during the Washington Nationals’ series with the Oakland A’s last weekend, and initially wasn’t too worried about the injury, which was close to, but not quite in the same place he hit a foul ball off his foot in Spring Training.

“I got the toe in Spring. This is about usually where I foul it off, so, but whatever, I’ll be alright.” - Jayson Werth on injured foot

“I got the toe in Spring,” Werth said. “This is about usually where I foul it off, so, but whatever, I’ll be alright. It hurts a little bit at the moment. I think it’s going to be alright.

“Usually get it pretty good once a year, so I’m a little early this time, but hopefully that will be it.”

He did get it X-rayed, however, and Dusty Baker told reporters that there was no serious damage, but it didn’t look good.

“That’s the same toe that he fouled the ball off a month ago and I think he missed three or four days then, so he’s not looking good.

“The X-rays were negative, but he’s on crutches and so, it’s not looking good for now.”

Werth was placed on the 10-Day Disabled List on June 5th, retroactive to 6/4.

Before the start of tonight’s make-up game for last month’s rainout with the Baltimore Orioles, Baker provided an update on the 38-year-old outfielder.

“It’s not going to be quick, because you know, anybody who’s ever hurt their toe, it’s heals the slowest and the worst circulation there...” - Dusty Baker on Jayson Werth

“It’s not going to be quick,” Baker said, “because you know, anybody who’s ever hurt their toe, it’s heals the slowest and the worst circulation there, and it looks ugly, so we’re not planning on Jayson the next few days, he’s just trying to get the swelling out of there and that’s the toughest thing to do, keeping your leg elevated, stay off of it, but try to do some leg work and some arm work in order not to get out of shape while you’re hurt, because it’s hard to stay in shape when you hurt your feet, because everything you do to stay in shape is on your feet, maybe except swim or something, so we’re going to do whatever we can to keep him in shape so it’s not starting all over when he gets back.”

Through 47 games and 196 plate appearances this season, Werth has a .262/.367/.446 line with five doubles and eight home runs.