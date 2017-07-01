Dusty Baker told reporters earlier this week that left-handed reliever Sammy Solis was close to returning from the Disabled List and rejoining Washington’s bullpen. Out since April 18th.

“He’s close. I mean, he’s very close,” Baker said, “it’s just that the other day he just had his first back-to-back, and we’ll see how he is coming off that, but, you know, before you bring him back, you have to send somebody else out, and so that’s a tough one.

“Certain guys that might have options are probably pitching pretty good and don’t deserve to go, and there’s other guys that contractually they can’t go or contractually, you’re obligated to pay them a bunch of money, so sometimes you’ve got to wait.”

Solis made seven appearance at Triple-A Syracuse before he was brought off the DL this afternoon in time for the second game of three in St. Louis, giving up seven hits, three home runs, and six runs total in 6 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Solis, a 2010 2nd Round pick, broke through last season, posting a 2.41 ERA with 10.32 K/9 in 41 innings in the bullpen.

The 28-year-old left-hander returns to a bullpen that could use an injection of energy, though Jacob Turner did the yeoman’s work last night, covering the middle innings for the Nationals after Tanner Roark struggled in just three innings on the mound.

Turner was designated for assignment this afternoon to make room for Solis’s return to the roster after putting up a 5.08 ERA, a 5.86 FIP, 3.46 BB/9, and 5.31 K/9 in 39 IP.

That decision leaves the Nationals with four left-handers in the bullpen with Solis, Matt Grace, Enny Romero, and Oliver Perez.

Baker talked earlier this week about potentially getting Shawn Kelley back at some point, and Koda Glover is still a question mark after he revealed that he has some inflammation in his right shoulder now after landing on the DL with a lower back issue.

“I’m hoping that before too long we can be back to whole,” Baker said.

“But in the meantime we have to do what we have to do to win ballgames.”

One piece of the bullpen the Nationals put together out of Spring Training is back today.