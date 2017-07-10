Happy All-Star break! I can almost entirely guarantee that the Nationals’ bullpen will not blow another game until next Friday, at least! Enjoy these days of rest and quiet, because we’ve got a wild ride ahead...

Here’s the scoop from South Beach.

Nationals' big four have taken offense to historic heights

Take a look at the NL OPS rankings. In second, fourth, fifth, and seventh, you can find four Washington Nationals. If they keep on like this, the Nats will have one of the best offensive seasons in the history of, well, ever.

Strasburg is fine, Kelley, Glover progressing

Strasburg, after taking a ball off the hip, looked more than fine before the game on Sunday. Meanwhile, Shawn Kelley threw off of flat ground, and Koda Glover threw on flat ground for the first time since going on the DL.

Ross leaves start in fourth inning due to "triceps tenderness"

Ross hasn't been the most durable over the years, and the trend continued this Sunday when he exited the game early with "tenderness in his right triceps." He underwent an MRI, and we'll know more about the injury when we next hear from Dusty Baker.

Nats send oldest, second-oldest starters to ASG

Ryan Zimmerman is the oldest starting All-Star at 32. Daniel Murphy is the second-oldest, also at 32. That is, until Max Scherzer is most likely announced as the starting pitcher for the NL (age 33).

Nats have NL's largest division lead

Over 46 games in the last 48 days, the Nats have built up a 9.5 game lead in the NL East over the Atlanta Braves, which will help them rest guys early and often.

Rendon vital to the Nationals' success

Rendon has the best batting average, OBP, and walk-to-strikeout ratio of all qualified National League third basemen. He'll be in his hometown of Houston this week instead of Miami.

Letter to the editor: 18,000 fans left high and dry

Those who stayed got free water and a 1 AM bedtime. Those who left somehow got less than that.

Ledecky, Kornheiser inducted into D.C. sports hall of fame

Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, MD) and Tony Kornheiser joined the large group of D.C. area sports figures that have been immortalized in Nationals Park.

21 days until the trade deadline.