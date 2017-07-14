The Washington Nationals optioned Sammy Solis to Triple-A Syracuse on July 10th. Joe Ross, who had an MRI on his right arm after feeling “tenderness” in his triceps during his last start, was placed on the 10-Day DL this afternoon. Replacing them on the big league roster will be relievers Trevor Gott and Austin Adams according to reports from both FOXSports.com’s Ken Rosenthal and Washington Post writer Chelsea Janes.

The Nationals still have not made the official announcement on the moves. We’ll update this post when they do...

Solis landed on the Disabled List for the first time this season with elbow inflammation back in mid-April.

The issue was later diagnosed as nerve irritation. That was a favorable result of the MRI on his left elbow, considering the left-handed reliever has already undergone Tommy John surgery.

Solis didn’t return until July 1st, after seven appearances with Washington’s top minor league affiliate.

The 28-year-old, 2010 2nd Round pick was eager to return to action.

“Going into it, I thought this might be a two-week thing,” Solis told reporters upon returning, as quoted by Washington Post writer Jorge Castillo.

“But it took six weeks for my hand to stop buzzing, and then we could start rehab after that. So it was a lot longer than I thought it would be. But now I feel a lot stronger, ready to go.”

In four appearances and three innings of work with the Nationals, however, he gave up 10 hits, two walks, and eight earned runs, four of them in a 1⁄ 3 of an inning of work on July 8th, in what ended up a 13-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

His outing against the Nats’ NL East rivals began with a walk and back-to-back singles, and a three-run home run, and one-out single, and walk followed in a 34-pitch outing.

Dusty Baker went to the pen at that point, and he talked after the game about what he’d seen from Solis in his first few outings back.

“He doesn’t have his location,” Baker said, “and he gave up a couple 0-2 hits that were big, and his breaking ball is not sharp, it’s just kind of rolling, so I don’t know, we’ve got to see and talk to him. He said he was ready when he came up, but indeed he might not have been ready, so we have to talk to him and see kind of what’s going on.”

Two days later, the Nationals optioned Solis back to Triple-A.

They did not announce a corresponding move when they made Solis being sent back to the minors official on Thursday.

There was no word on Joe Ross going into the All-Star Break either after he left his last start of the first half just 3 1⁄ 3 innings in when the Nationals saw something they didn’t like from the 24-year-old right-hander, whose velocity had dropped noticeably.

Gott, 24, gave up six hits and five earned runs in two innings of work out of the Nats’ bullpen earlier this season, and the right-hander has a 3.34 ERA, a 3.16 FIP, 2.57 BB/9 and 8.49 K/9 in 35 IP at Triple-A Syracuse this season.

Adams, 26, was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in the Danny Espinosa deal this past winter.

Over 36 IP with the Nats’ top minor league affiliate this season, the reliever has posted a 2.50 ERA, a 3.00 FIP, 29 walks (7.25 BB/9) and 53 Ks (13.25 K/9) in 28 appearances.

The Nationals will likely replace one of the relievers after the series in Cincinnati, since, with Ross headed to the DL, they’ll need a fifth starter for the series opener with the Angels in LA on Tuesday night.

NOTE: As part of Ken Rosenthal’s initial tweet on today’s moves, he mentioned that Francisco “K-Rod” Rodriguez, was “not currently under consideration,” for a spot in the Nationals’ bullpen. There was reportedly an opt-out in his minor league deal with the Nats if the veteran right-hander wasn’t added to the major league roster by July 12th.

According to multiple reports, the Nationals released the reliever today:

Source: Veteran reliever Francisco Rodriguez has been released by the @Nationals. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) July 14, 2017