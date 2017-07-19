 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels: GameThread 94 of 162

Washington and Los Angeles play the second game of their two-game set in Angel Stadium with Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Nationals against former Nats' prospect Alex Meyer. GAME TIME: 10:07 PM; FOLLOW: MASN 2; ESPN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Los Angeles Angels

July 19, 2017 10:07 PM EDT
Angel Stadium

Alex Meyer vs Gio Gonzalez

WEATHER: Sunny, 78°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Goody - CF

2. Ryan Raburn - LF

3. Daniel "Hits" Murphy - 2B

4. THE KIDS CALL HIM ZIM!! - 1B (Word.)

5. Adam Lind - DH

6. #RENDONISREADY - 3B

7. Matt ["Nickname Pending"] Wieters - C

8. Dirt - SS

9. Chris "HR" Heisey - RF

P. Gio Gonzalez (aka The Best-Dressed Pitcher in Town) - LHP

• LINKS:

For a Los Angeles Angels fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Angels site: Halos Heaven.

Today's Lineups:

WASHINGTON NATIONALS LOS ANGELES ANGELS
Brian Goodwin - CF Yunel Escobar - 3B
Ryan Raburn - LF Mike Trout - CF
Daniel Murphy - 2B Albert Pujols - DH
Ryan Zimmerman - 1B C.J. Cron - 1B
Adam Lind - DH Andrelton Simmons - SS
Anthony Rendon - 3B Martin Maldonado - C
Matt Wieters - C Shane Robinson - RF
Stephen Drew - SS Cliff Pennington - 2B
Chris Heisey - RF Ben Revere - LF
Gio Gonzalez - LHP Alex Meyer - RHP

Meyer vs the Nationals:

Gonzalez vs the Angels:

