Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels: GameThread 94 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Los Angeles Angels
July 19, 2017 10:07 PM EDT
Angel Stadium
Alex Meyer vs Gio Gonzalez
WEATHER: Sunny, 78°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Goody - CF
2. Ryan Raburn - LF
3. Daniel "Hits" Murphy - 2B
4. THE KIDS CALL HIM ZIM!! - 1B (Word.)
5. Adam Lind - DH
6. #RENDONISREADY - 3B
7. Matt ["Nickname Pending"] Wieters - C
8. Dirt - SS
9. Chris "HR" Heisey - RF
P. Gio Gonzalez (aka The Best-Dressed Pitcher in Town) - LHP
• LINKS:
Complete Coverage >
For a Los Angeles Angels fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Angels site: Halos Heaven.
Today's Lineups:
|WASHINGTON NATIONALS
|LOS ANGELES ANGELS
|Brian Goodwin - CF
|Yunel Escobar - 3B
|Ryan Raburn - LF
|Mike Trout - CF
|Daniel Murphy - 2B
|Albert Pujols - DH
|Ryan Zimmerman - 1B
|C.J. Cron - 1B
|Adam Lind - DH
|Andrelton Simmons - SS
|Anthony Rendon - 3B
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Matt Wieters - C
|Shane Robinson - RF
|Stephen Drew - SS
|Cliff Pennington - 2B
|Chris Heisey - RF
|Ben Revere - LF
|Gio Gonzalez - LHP
|Alex Meyer - RHP
Meyer vs the Nationals:
Gonzalez vs the Angels:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
• Who's Watching The Nationals?
Loading comments...