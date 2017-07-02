Sammy Solis gave up a home run on the first pitch he threw off the DL. Adrian Sanchez got robbed on a called strike three in his first major plate appearance. Washington lost their third straight. Anthony Rendon made some amazing plays.

Just a typical night at the ballpark.

There’s another one to play today. And it’s on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Till then, links...

NATS BEAT:

Adrian Sanchez's 1st MLB AB with game on line

"'He struck me out and it was a decision [the umpire] made, and now I've got to get ready for my next chance,' Sanchez said."

Sammy Solis returns to Nationals' bullpen

"'Going into it, I thought this might be a two-week thing. But it took six weeks for my hand to stop buzzing, and then we could start rehab after that,' Solis said."

Nationals activate Sammy Solis from disabled list

"'We’re hoping for his sake that he gets claimed and can be somewhere in the big leagues,' Baker said. 'But, selfishly, for our sake, we want him to go back.'" - Dusty Baker on Jacob Turner

Mejia's first 2 major league hits lead Cardinals past Nats

“'I saw it a little outside but that’s the way I saw it and I thought I had walked but he called it a strike,' Sanchez said."

With the trade deadline on the horizon, which relievers will the Nationals pursue?

"The obstacle in acquiring Herrera – or any high-profile reliever – is the Nationals have not indicated they are willing to part with any of their top four prospects..."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Nationals figure to be busy looking for bullpen help before trade deadline

"‘We're going to look for bullpen help, be it a ninth-inning guy or an eighth-inning guy, that type of reliever, to bolster us,’ Rizzo said.”

Fantasy Baseball: Michael Taylor is worth a look

"The Nationals are a better team with a healthy Eaton. They’re nearly as good, however, with Michael Taylor."

Right now, interest in the Red Sox is stagnant. Why?

"Relievers Madson and lefty Sean Doolittle are both having good years and are likely to change addresses soon. Doolittle is more of an injury risk."

Closing Time: Replacing Trea Turner

"The Nats don’t have a magical fill-in on the roster; Stephen Drew and Wilmer Difo won’t move anyone’s needle."