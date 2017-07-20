Washington and Anaheim split their two-game set in Angel Stadium with the Angels’ 7-0 win last night evening things up after the Nationals took the first of two on Tuesday.

Former Nationals’ draft pick Alex Meyer flirted with perfection, then a no-hitter, only to have his fellow 2011 1st Round picks Anthony Rendon (who walked to end any idea of a perfect game) and Brian Goodwin, who doubled with two out in the sixth to break up the no-hitter, spoil his chance at something special.

Meyer did shut the Nationals out over seven innings, however, bringing the Nationals’ six-game winning streak to an end.

Enjoy your off day like you’re Bryce Harper. Here are some links to get you through until tomorrow night...

NATS BEAT:

District 34 podcast: Nats make blockbuster trade to bolster bullpen

"So what does the Nats ‘pen look like from here on out? And perhaps the biggest question the Nats now face with the departure of Blake Trienen is who assumes the long-relief role?"

Joe Ross undergoes successful Tommy John surgery

"Washington Nationals right-hander Joe Ross had successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with his condition."

Ross has Tommy John surgery, plus other injury updates

"Trea Turner is now rehabbing in West Palm Beach, Fla., and is progressing on schedule."

Nationals' Joe Ross has Tommy John surgery

"The Nationals did not offer a timetable for Ross' return. Typical recovery time for Tommy John surgery ranges from 12-18 months."

What to Watch for in the Second Half, Minor League Edition

"The Nationals have a tendency to promote players in waves, but we’ve yet to see that this season."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Anthony Rendon is baseball's overlooked superstar

Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is one of the very best players in the National League, whether you've noticed or not.

Angels Live: Jose Mota sits down with Nationals manager Dusty Baker | FOX Sports

THERE IS NOTHING TO READ HERE BECAUSE FOX SPORTS; JUST A VIDEO

Former LBSU Dirtbags Jered Weaver, Danny Espinosa at career crossroads

"After lettering for four years and winning a CIF Southern Section title at Mater Dei High in 2005, Espinosa played three seasons with the Dirtbags."

With a Roster Overhaul Likely, the Mets Fall Meekly - The New York Times

"Reyes smiled and shrugged when asked if the Mets, who sit well behind the first-place Washington Nationals in the National League East, might be pressing because of the impending trading deadline."

Marlins suffer shutout in new analysis of minor-league talent

"Miami suffers a complete franchise shutout in respected Baseball America's new 2017 midseason ranking of the Top 100 minor-league prospects, which includes players recently drafted. Zero. Nada. Nil."

Mike Trout has been so much better than Bryce Harper that it’s silly to keep comparing them

"But as players, to date in their careers, there’s really no comparing Trout and Harper, as Trout has simply been way better."