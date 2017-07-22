Max Scherzer got knocked around by the D-Backs early in the series opener last night, but (say it with me) settled in nicely after giving up five runs in the first two innings of what ended up being a 6-5 loss.

It wasn’t a typical Scherzer outing at the start, but by the end of his outing he looked more like himself. He told reporters after the game that the Diamondbacks just had a good game plan against him.

The Nationals fought back from the early deficit to tie it in the eighth, then lost it in the ninth.

Catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news before the start of the second of three in Chase Field.

NATS BEAT:

Shawn Kelley says he feels ‘100 percent’ after 30 pitches in bullpen

"Shawn Kelley asked if he could sit and speak to reporters after he threw a bullpen Friday."

Kelley encouraged after pair of bullpen sessions

"Kelley, out since June 17 with a strained right trapezius muscle, threw off a bullpen mound today for the second time since he landed on the disabled list."

Will Nationals still look to add to bullpen?

"They improved with their two new relievers but they want to ensure that their bullpen will not be their downfall come postseason time."

What does Sean Doolittle bring to Nationals’ bullpen?

"His leadoff walk Tuesday night was more than a rarity; it was entirely out of character. He has walked 3.6 percent of the batters he has faced this season..."

Arizona Diamondbacks' starting rotation is just as good as the Nationals

"The Nationals begin a three-game series in Arizona on Friday and all eyes will be on the duels between starting pitchers."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Olney: Teams that should chase Zach Britton

"The grown-up choice would be for the Orioles to take offers from the Red Sox and Nationals..."

The 10 Things You Need to Know About the MLB Trade Deadline

"Over the past few weeks, negotiations for bullpen help have taken a similar course as contending teams have started buying bullpens more or less wholesale..."

Baseball’s Best Teams Are Too Damn Good

"The third ranked Washington Nationals, for instance, are more like the top team in an average season than a mere third wheel."

MLB - Fantasy Baseball Daily Notes for July 22

"Roark is still owned in half of ESPN leagues, but his numbers don't justify it."

NATSTOWN:

The Nationals and The Angels Repair a Broken Relationship

"Far removed from the days of Frank Robinson and Mike Scioscia exchanging pleasantries, the Nationals and the Angels have repaired their relationship far beyond the most wild dreams."

"P-Nats owner's letter to fans not encouraging for Prince William County return

"For many years, the Single-A Potomac Nationals and owner Art Silber have worked and hoped to build a new stadium to replace the aging and outdated Pfitzner Stadium in Prince William County."

Star Power: Should Nats Rest Harper in National TV Games?

"Bryce Harper was given a routine day off on Wednesday, but the circumstances and fallout were anything but routine."

Kevin Brown leaving job as broadcaster for Syracuse Chiefs

"After seven seasons of calling Syracuse Chiefs games, broadcaster Kevin Brown is leaving for a job on a national platform."