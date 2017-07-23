Dusty Baker said the Nationals will likely have to make a move or two today with Ryan Raburn headed to the bereavement list following the death of his grandfather, Chris Heisey on the way to the DL (maybe?) with a hamstring injury, and Michael A. Taylor and Jayson Werth still unavailable.

We’ll hear more about that later, either this morning, or at some point before the third of three with the D-Backs in Chase Field...

Hearing Andrew Stevenson, Nats' top choice in '15 draft, will be called up to Nats in wake of Heisey injury. Nothing official yet. https://t.co/7MwUWtwSrd — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 23, 2017

While we wait for the move/moves.. catch up on the last 24 hours in Nationals news:

NATS BEAT:

New bullpen duo finishes off Roark's strong start

"Madson and Doolittle would not have been in a position to show off their, uh, guts if not for Tanner Roark’s best start of the season..."

Tanner Roark looks like his old self as the Nationals beat the Diamondbacks

"His secondary stuff broke and landed for strikes. He threw his change-up wherever he needed it. His curveball bit and got swings and misses."

If you faced Tanner Roark tonight, you probably struck out. https://t.co/jh0m2GQ7Kw pic.twitter.com/0X5KPCBzJD — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2017

Ryan Raburn will go on bereavement leave Sunday; Pedro Severino to join Nationals

"So the Nationals will look outside the outfield to fill Raburn’s spot, opting for catcher Pedro Severino, according to a person familiar with their thinking."

Zimmerman trying to stick to simple tweaks during slump

"It’s no secret Ryan Zimmerman has been in a prolonged funk at the plate, masked only by the MVP-caliber first 2 1/2 months of his season..."

Nationals’ Matt Grace emerges as reliable relief option

"Matt Grace has thrown more strikes per pitch than any Nationals reliever and is slowly becoming one of Dusty Baker’s more trusted middle-inning options."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Diamondbacks win felt like playoff baseball in July

"As his postgame press conference neared its end after a long evening, Lovullo was asked what he told his players. His eyes were red from exhaustion."

Is it time for the White Sox to call up Reynaldo Lopez?

"Reynaldo Lopez is certainly making a strong case for himself in Triple-A Charlotte."

Nationals-Giants Memorial Day Brawl Might’ve Ended One Player’s Career

"The Memorial Day brawl that broke out between the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park is old news at this point. But one of the players involved still is feeling the effects."

Breaking down fantasy impact of deadline reliever trades

"Doolittle may have gotten the first crack at the ninth inning, but it is too early to say the job is his — especially because it was widely expected Madson would be the man. This could be a closer-by-committee situation where everyone gets a piece of the pie."

NATS MINORS:

Potomac's Rivera follows in father's famous footsteps

"Mariano Rivera III anticipates the question with a smirk of miffed reverence, the sort of facial juxtaposition previously reserved for a generation of big-league hitters who saw it coming but still failed to connect."

Braves Luiz Gohara, Lucas Sims thrive Saturday

"[Raudy] Read set a career high with his 10th homer of the season and also matched his season high with four RBIs in the game."