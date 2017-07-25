Edwin Jackson wasn’t nearly as sharp tonight as he was in Anaheim, CA last week. E-Jax gave up seven hits, three walks, three home runs, and seven runs total (3 ER), throwing 112 pitches in what ended up an 8-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Zach Davies held the Nationals in check over 7 2⁄ 3 scoreless, efficient innings of work in Washington, D.C., giving up three hits and three walks in his longest start of the season.

Milwaukee started the night with an NL-leading 148 homers and added to that total with the three blasts off Jackson, one each by Travis Shaw, Eric Thames, and Manny Pina, after the Brewers took a 2-0 lead on a sac bunt with a runner on third by Davies in the second, and an RBI infield single by Ryan Braun in the fourth.

The Brewers went on to win the series opener, 8-0.

Nationals now 59-39

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

• After he’d worked around back-to-back, two-out walks in the first, Manny Pina and Brett Phillips hit back-to-back singles off Edwin Jackson to start the Brewers’ half of the second, and Pina scored from third on a bunt one out later, beating a late throw home by E-Jax, who probably should have gone to first for the out, 1-0 Milwaukee.

• Orlando Arcia singled with one down in the fourth, and took third on a throwing error by Ryan Zimmerman on a bunt by Brewers’ righty Zach Davies, when Zimmerman threw behind the covering Daniel Murphy at first base. Arcia took third on the E:3, and scored on a two-out, infield single by Ryan Braun, 2-0.

Travis Shaw followed with a three-run home run into the Red Porch seats on a 1-2 fastball from Jackson to put the Brewers up 5-0 after three and a half.

This town may be full of politicians, but there's only one Mayor of Ding Dong City. #MILatWSH pic.twitter.com/ZACuwWrjBG — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 26, 2017

• Eric Thames absolutely demolished a 1-1 slider from Jackson in the fifth, hitting a no-doubter of a homer off the facade of the third deck in right field. No. 24 of 2017 for Thames. 6-0 Brewers. Manny Pina followed with a second straight solo shot, on a 3-1 fastball, 7-0.

• Edwin Jackson’s Line: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks, 3 HRs, 112 P, 69 S, 6/6 GO/FO.

• Brewers’ starter Zach Davies held the Nationals to three hits through five scoreless, throwing just 66 pitches.

• Oliver Perez took over for the Nats in the sixth, and threw a 10-pitch, 1-2-3 frame. Perez hit Thames and walked Pina with one down in the seventh, but stranded both runners at the end of his second scoreless inning of work.

• Joe Blanton gave up a one-out walk to Eric Sogard, and back-to-back, two-out singles by Travis Shaw and Domingo Santana, whose blooper to right drove Sogard in for an 8-0 lead.

• Zach Davies struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth, both looking, but a two-out walk, on his 114th pitch, ended the right-hander’s night.

• Zach Davies’ Line: 7.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks, 114 P, 71 S, 8/8 GO/FO.

• Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to 17-straight with a two-out double off Oliver Drake in the Nats’ half of the eighth, but he was stranded at the end of the inning.

• Joe Blanton worked around back-to-back singles that started the ninth, and

NATIONALS PREGAME NOTES:

Washington started this week’s three-game series trailing 40-42 in the all-time series with Milwaukee.

Washington’s 7-2 record on the recently-completed road trip with a 33-19 record on the road this season, the NL’s best mark.

Tonight’s game was Milwaukee’s eighth on a 10-game road trip, and they were 1-6 on the trip heading into the final stop in D.C.

Both Washington and Milwaukee started the night leading their respective divisions, the Nationals by 12.5 games and the Brewers by 0.5.

At home in Nationals Park, the Nats are 26-19 this season, one of only four teams in the NL that has yet to lose their 20th game at home in 2017.

Bryce Harper started the night with a 16-game hitting streak going, over which he’s gone 28 for 64 (.438 AVG), and the 24-year-old outfielder had a 24-game on-base streak going.

Anthony Rendon started the night leading the NL in fWAR (4.9), which was third-highest in the majors, behind only the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (5.4), and Astros’ Jose Altuve (5.5).

Washington's offense started the night leading the NL in AVG (.278), OBP (.344), SLG (.473), and extra-base hits (360), and they were ranked second in runs scored (540, and hits (946).

