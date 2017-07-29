 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nationals trade for Howie Kendrick; Twitter Reacts

Twitter reacts to the Nationals upgrading their bench by trading for veteran infielder/outfielder Howie Kendrick.

By Ryan McFadden
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals made another move in advance of the non-waiver trade deadline on Friday and acquired Philadelphia Phillies’ veteran Howie Kendrick.

The Nats gave the Phillies minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills and international bonus pool money for Kendrick.

Kendrick has a .340 batting average with two home runs and 16 RBI in 39 games with the Phillies. Kendrick has spent time with the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers during his 12-year career.

Kendrick, who is a two-time All-Star, is known for his versatility on the field as he has spent time at first base, second base, third base, and in the outfield.

Even though Kendrick provide help to the Nationals’ bench, the deal really came out of nowhere since their have been talks of the Nationals searching for another bullpen arm and a starting pitcher.

Poll

What do you think of the Howie Kendrick Deal?

This poll is closed

  • 85%
    Good Move
    (573 votes)
  • 14%
    Bad Move
    (96 votes)
669 votes total Vote Now

