Dusty Baker’s Washington Nationals avoided a sweep in St. Louis with Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper leading the way in the series finale.

“We needed this victory to get off this losing streak,” Baker told reporters, as quoted by the Washington Post’s Jorge Castillo. “We needed it for the getaway.”

There were some bullpen issues again sure, but all in all it was a win with impressive performances from two of the big stars on the Nationals’ roster.

Now it’s home to face the New York Mets in a three-game set in D.C., then four with the Atlanta Braves in the nation’s capital before the All-Star Break.

Get caught up on the latest news from around NatsTown before the opener with the Metsies...

NATS BEAT:

Max Scherzer, Bryce Harper team up to salvage series finale against Cardinals

"This was a prime-time start in his home town. This start was different, as was the attention aimed at him."

Harper, Scherzer lead Nationals' win vs. Cards

"Scherzer's outing was mostly stress-free, though the Cardinals did briefly threaten in the fourth."

Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg named All-Stars

“'Yeah, sports are funny, man,' Zimmerman said. 'It’s just a crazy path to get back, but it’s also pretty cool.'"

With the trade deadline on the horizon, which relievers will the Nationals pursue?

"The question isn’t if the Washington Nationals will acquire bullpen help before the July 31st non-waiver trade deadline. The entire industry knows they will."

The Nationals are restricted in their international spending this year and next

"Washington started immediately Sunday, signing four players for the $300,000 bonus max and another for $250,000, according to a person with knowledge of the situation."

The Disappearing Matt Wieters

"Wieters’ struggles are focused in two areas: left-handed pitching and fastballs."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Real or not? Anthony Rendon biggest All-Star snub, plus no Miggy, Cano

"National League biggest snub: Anthony Rendon. We knew there was going to be a logjam here..."

MLB trade rumors: Mets' Addison Reed to Nationals?

"They probably wouldn't deal him to the Nationals, but there's plenty of interest."

Hitter to watch: Andrew Stevenson (Nationals' No. 5), Syracuse vs. Buffalo

"After struggling to find a rhythm in May and batting just .178, Stevenson got back on track in June, hitting .327 in 30 games."

Strasburg gets nod as Nats take on Mets

"The problem with the NL East this year is that we're quite a ways out. But there's nobody ahead of us that we can't catch." - Sandy Alderson