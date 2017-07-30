Washington Nationals’ General Manager Mike Rizzo is always open to improvements if there is a prudent deal to be made.

As the non-waiver deadline approaches, there are still a few rumors going round about the Nats’ interest in adding relievers and maybe even a starter if there is one out there that fits, though Rizzo said Saturday that he was happy with the options on the roster.

What will Rizzo do? He’s already added Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to the bullpen and on Friday the Nationals acquired Howie Kendrick to bolster the bench. What’s next for the GM in D.C.?

We’ll see... until then, links for you, and for you, and you, and you, and you...

NATS BEAT:

Strasburg has solid bullpen session plus notes on Werth and trade deadline

"Rizzo said one reason he is confident Fedde was ready for this next step was his ability to get Triple-A hitters out within the strike zone."

Stephen Strasburg threw a bullpen Saturday and ‘came out of it very well’

“'He threw a bullpen today and came through it very well,' Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said. 'We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and take it from there.'"

Nationals still active as Trade Deadline looms

"'We're comfortable with what we have,' Rizzo said. 'We like what we've got. We think we have four quality starters that can match up with anybody...'"

Baker and Rizzo react to trade for Kendrick; Drew sent to DL

"General manager and president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo said he had always respected the play of Kendrick and had hoped to someday add him to the club."

Washington Acquires Howie Kendrick

"Mills is having a tremendous season for Low-A Hagerstown, posting a 3.01 ERA with 118 strikeouts over 104.2 innings pitched: this success earned him a promotion to High-A earlier this week."

Newest National Howie Kendrick makes his Washington arrival

“'I always said he was a good fit for us,' Rizzo said. 'He strengthens our bench, strengthens our presence specifically against left-handed pitching.'"

Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo may have more deals to deliver

"With less than three days left until the trade deadline, the Washington Nationals are hardly done dealing. Friday night’s Howie Kendrick trade is proof."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Ian Desmond makes an unconventional return to Nationals Park - The Washington Post

“I’m not necessarily thinking about games or history here, it’s just more about spending time with the people you care about for so long..." - Ian Desmond

Phillies trade Howie Kendrick to Nationals for prospect McKenzie Mills

"Mills is listed at 6-4, 205, born November 19, 1995. As noted he’s in the midst of a breakout season with substantial gains in all metrics."

Marlins' Stanton frustrated after Ramos trade signals another lost season; Ziegler first choice as closer

“Every trade for minor-leaguers is two or three years away from seeing the result of that trade,' Stanton said Saturday. 'That means two or three years of every person taken away is a couple years until you realize what that means.'"

Heyman | Nationals Eying Trio Of Top Lefty Relievers

"The Washington Nationals remain focused on the bullpen, specifically a trio of left-handers — Baltimore’s Zach Britton, Detroit’s Justin Wilson and San Diego’s Brad Hand — while also listening on rotation possibilities."