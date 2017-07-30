Dusty Baker told reporters last night, after Washington’s 4-2 loss in the series opener with the Colorado Rockies, that he was late to the post-game presser in Nationals Park because he was talking with other team officials about the moves they had to make in advance of today’s doubleheader in D.C.

In order to make room on the 40-Man roster for starter Erick Fedde, someone had to be removed, and there was a 26th man to pick as well.

“We’re talking about it, right now -- that’s why I was in there so long,” Baker explained.

“We’re still trying to decide who that 26th man is because that 26th man can’t stay after tomorrow, so we’re just trying to kick things around — especially, we got [Howie] Kendrick today, so that’s another roster spot that has to be taken, and so we’re trying to — you know, we have some very tough decisions to make.”

Before the Nationals added Kendrick, acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, they placed Stephen Drew on the 10-Day DL (retroactive to 7/26) with a left abdominal strain, and then designated minor league first baseman Matt Skole for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

This morning the Nats announced the latest set of moves, selecting Fedde’s contract and releasing Chris Heisey after the veteran bench bat and backup outfielder put up a .162/.215/.270 line, three doubles, a triple, and a home run in 38 games and 79 plate appearances this season.

Heisey has struggled with a variety of injuries this year, including the left groin strain that landed him on the DL again last Sunday.

This would definitely qualify as one of the “very tough decisions” Baker and the Nats had to make, considering their shared history and the fact that Heisey was productive enough off the bench last season that the Nats brought him back on a 1-year/$1.4M contract this season.

The Nationals also announced that they optioned Pedro Severino to Triple-A, but kept him as their 26th man for today’s doubleheader with the Rockies.