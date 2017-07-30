With losses in each of the first two games with the Rockies in this series, Washington is now 36-51 in the all-time matchup with Colorado.

The Nationals have, however, still taken 17 of the last 31 games with the Rockies going into tonight’s nightcap of the split doubleheader in D.C.

Edwin Jackson’s making his third start of the season with the Nationals tonight, and his second in Nationals Park, where he got knocked around last time out, throwing a total of 112 pitches in five innings of work in which he gave up seven hits, three walks, and seven runs (three earned) in what ended up an 8-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jackson gets another start tonight in the third of three with the Rockies.

Dusty Baker rested second baseman Daniel Murphy this afternoon (though Murphy did appear as a pinch hitter).

Murphy’s back in for tonight’s matchup, and he’s looking to continue what’s been a solid month of July.

Heading into play today, the 32-year-old second baseman was 25 for 73 (.342/.400/.589) on the month with nine doubles and three home runs in 20 games.

Will the Nationals avoid a sweep in their home park? Will E-Jax look more like he did against the Angels than the Brewers?

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR GAME 3 OF 3 WITH THE ROCKIES: