Well then. That was something. Perhaps we’ll enjoy a little less drama today. Either way, happy fourth!

Here’s the beat from South Capitol Street.

Look, look at all these All-Stars. Wouldn't it be a shame if the bullpen ruined their seasons?

Ruined a perfectly good ballclub, that's what you've done. Look at it, it's got late-inning anxiety.

In memory of David Vincent, the Nationals scorekeeper who brought out the joy in baseball

Vincent, who passed away at the age of 67 on Sunday after a long battle with stomach cancer, loved the game of baseball more than nearly anything, whether if it was at old Pfitzner Stadium or in the big leagues at Nationals Park. And boy, did he know his stuff.

Shawn Kelley shut down with continuing pain in neck

Kelley was throwing again, long-tossing last week, on pace for a quick return from a trip to the DL. Then the neck pain returned, and that seems to be that for a while.

Brian Goodwin is the Nats' saving grace this season

For a first-place ballclub, a lot has gone wrong for the Nats this season. One pleasant surprise: Brian Goodwin's above average year.

Nats-Mets a reminder of what could have been

Strasburg vs Matz. Harper vs Cespedes. This was supposed to be meaningful. Then the Mets dug themselves a hole that even they know is impossible to get out of.

Harper on Home Run Derby in Miami: "No chance"

Bryce Harper has promised he won't hit in a home run derby again until 2018 at Nationals Park. If he comes through next year, that will be a promise kept.

Fedde returns to starting pitching role

After a quick crash course in the bullpen, Fedde is a starter again -- and if the Nats need either a starter or a reliever, they can get either from the righty if and when they call him up.

Stephen Strasburg makes his case for the All-Star Game after the fact

Strasburg's stats are very good this season -- just not near those of Scherzer's, Kershaw's, or Greinke's. Why does he deserve a trip to Miami, you ask? Take a look at last night's game.

Today’s Game: Mets vs Nationals — 11:05 AM

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs Joe Ross