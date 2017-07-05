A little under two hours after the scheduled start time for the series finale between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was scheduled to begin, with rain still falling in Nationals Park, a postponement has been announced.
No word yet on when the game will be made up, though that news usually follows soon after the word on a postponement is official. We’ll probably add a tweet with that info here before we get to the end of this post...
Tonight's game has been postponed. For more information, please check https://t.co/cvAeIpAEqC for updates. pic.twitter.com/arCzeOxiCO— #VoteRendon (@Nationals) July 6, 2017
According to the Nationals, Tanner Roark, who was scheduled to start tonight against the Mets, will be skipped with the rest of the Nats’ rotation remaining on schedule:
Rotation vs #Braves according to the #Nationals: #Nats pitching vs #Braves: LHP Gio Gonzalez, RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Stephen Strasburg, TBA.— federalbaseball (@federalbaseball) July 6, 2017
Dusty Baker’s Nationals were trying to complete a three-game sweep of the Mets in the third of three in D.C. after winning nine of the first twelve against their divisional rivals this season.
The good news? There’s no baseball tonight, but this likely means that Bryce Harper can get a night off [he was not in the lineup tonight] and not miss a game. That’s a positive, right?
Anyway, here are the pregame notes we wrote up for a game that will never happen to fill out the rest of this post. More info on a makeup date when it’s available...
PREGAME NOTES FOR GAME THAT NEVER WAS...
- With back-to-back wins over New York, Washington improved to 126-107 in the all-time series against their NL East rivals, and the Nationals have won 9 of 12 this season and 44 of 69 since 2014.
- Washington’s offense currently leads the NL in AVG (.277), OBP (.345), SLG (.471), hits (817), extra-base hits (310), doubles (172), runs scored (469), and RBIs (455).
- Nationals’ starters, started the night leading the majors in Ks (547), and ranked second in the majors in WHIP (1.19), opponents’ batting average (.232), opponents’ slugging percentage (.381), and opponents’ OPS (.681).
- Daniel Murphy’s 4 for 5 game on the 4th of July left him 49 for 121 (.405 AVG) in 31 career games against the Mets.
- Mets’ hitters have hit 27 home runs in their last 17 games in Nationals Park heading into tonight’s series finale, and 39 in their last 22 games overall heading into tonight’s game.
- In today’s “Fun with Arbitrary End Points” segment: Michael A. Taylor has posted a .289/.342/.555 line, with 16 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 15 walks, and 39 runs scored... since April 29th.
- Tanner Roark started the night (6-2) with a 2.35 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets.
- Jacob deGrom started the night with a streak of four-straight starts in which he’d allowed one earned run or less and gone at least seven innings.
