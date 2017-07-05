A little under two hours after the scheduled start time for the series finale between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was scheduled to begin, with rain still falling in Nationals Park, a postponement has been announced.

No word yet on when the game will be made up, though that news usually follows soon after the word on a postponement is official. We’ll probably add a tweet with that info here before we get to the end of this post...

Tonight's game has been postponed. For more information, please check https://t.co/cvAeIpAEqC for updates. pic.twitter.com/arCzeOxiCO — #VoteRendon (@Nationals) July 6, 2017

According to the Nationals, Tanner Roark, who was scheduled to start tonight against the Mets, will be skipped with the rest of the Nats’ rotation remaining on schedule:

Rotation vs #Braves according to the #Nationals: #Nats pitching vs #Braves: LHP Gio Gonzalez, RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Stephen Strasburg, TBA. — federalbaseball (@federalbaseball) July 6, 2017

Dusty Baker’s Nationals were trying to complete a three-game sweep of the Mets in the third of three in D.C. after winning nine of the first twelve against their divisional rivals this season.

The good news? There’s no baseball tonight, but this likely means that Bryce Harper can get a night off [he was not in the lineup tonight] and not miss a game. That’s a positive, right?

Anyway, here are the pregame notes we wrote up for a game that will never happen to fill out the rest of this post. More info on a makeup date when it’s available...

