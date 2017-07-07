Oof. What. A. Calamity. Also, at time of writing, Michael A. Taylor just exited the game with what may be an injury. Otherwise, a brilliant night!

Here’s the beat from Half Street.

The Nationals are apparently interested in Reds’ closer Raisel Iglesias

Iglesias checks the box of cheap team control, although isn't incredibly proven, especially in the playoffs (also, the Nats walked him off rather convincingly last month).

The Nats' missing piece is the only one that matters

The Nats didn't have as robust an offense or as good of a bullpen as they could have in the 2016 playoffs, and it came back to bite them. This year, it's just the bullpen that needs to be fixed -- and if the Nats do anything short of fixing it completely, it'll be game, set, match.

Victor Robles set to impress at the Futures Game

Victor Robles will represent the Nats in the Futures Game on Sunday at Marlins Park in his first true national exposure.

Rendon loses out to Justin Turner in NL Final Vote

The Nats tried almost everything to get Anthony Rendon to the All-Star Game. Alas, the larger market of the Los Angeles Dodgers came out in full force for Justin Turner.

The Nats seem to be reviving the old Teddy shtick

On July 6th, Teddy Roosevelt (the racing president) still hasn't won a race. Bad luck, or have we reset the whole thing again?

Today’s Game: Braves vs Nationals — 7:05 PM

Probable Pitchers: R.A. Dickey vs Max Scherzer