Top Washington Nationals’ pitching prospect Erick Fedde (No. 70) was one of three Nats’ minor leaguer, along with outfielders Victor Robles (No. 8) and Juan Soto (No. 95), on Baseball America’s Midseason list of the Top 100 prospects in baseball when it was released this morning.

Fedde, 24, is currently pitching at Triple-A Syracuse, getting stretched back out as a starter after he started working as a reliever for the first time as a pro a few weeks back in case he’s needed out of the Nationals’ bullpen at some point this season.

Through seven games, one start, the 2014 1st Round pick has a 9.64 ERA and a 5.61 FIP, 2.89 BB/9 and 6.75 K/9 in 9 1⁄ 3 innings, though those numbers got blown up earlier this week when he failed to retire any of the seven batters he faced in his first start for the Nats’ top minor league affiliate.

At Double-A Harrisburg, before his promotion, Fedde had a 3.04 ERA, a 3.27 FIP, 18 walks (2.88 BB/9) and 54 Ks (8.63 K/9) in 56 1⁄ 3 IP.

Fedde fell to No. 70 from No. 48 on BA’s preseason list of the game’s top prospects.

Soto, 18, started the year at No. 59 on the list, but dropped to 95 on the updated rankings.

Soto injured his right ankle sliding into home plate in early May after he’d put up a .360/.427/.523 line, five doubles and three home runs in 23 games and 96 PAs for the Low-A Hagerstown Suns.

He returned to action earlier this month and is 1 for 12 so far with the Nationals’ Gulf Coast League affiliate.

Robles, 20, moved up a spot to No. 8 from BA’s preseason rankings after putting up a .302/.388/.524 line, 23 doubles, six triples, seven home runs, and 14 stolen bases over 67 games and 293 PAs for High-A Potomac so far this season.

NOTES: Elsewhere on BA’s Midseason Top 100, former Nats’ prospects Reynaldo Lopez (No. 59, down from 23 on the preseason rankings) and Lucas Giolito (at No. 75, down from No. 40).

