Alright! The Nats made the big, splashy, risky move at the deadline we’ve all been hoping to see for the entire season... I’m sorry, who Darvish went to the Dodgers?

Here’s the news from Miami.

Gio Gonzalez loses no-hit bid in ninth inning in Nationals’ 1-0 win over Marlins

"A standing ovation showered Gio Gonzalez as he walked off the mound during the ninth inning at Marlins Park on Monday night."

Gio Gonzalez, Nationals beat Marlins

"On Monday night, on Fernandez's 25th birthday, Gonzalez flirted with history to deliver a tribute to his friend on the mound at Marlins Park."

On emotional night in Miami, Gonzalez pitches game of his life

"When it was over, when Dee Gordon lined his 1-1 curveball cleanly into left-center field to open the bottom of the ninth to end his flirtation with history, Gio Gonzalez knew it was time to call it a night."

Nats acquire Brandon Kintzler from Twins to stabilize late innings

Kintzler rarely strikes anyone out, but still has a sub-3 ERA and could hypothetically close. Or he couldn't. Either way, another good pitcher to add to the bullpen.

Nats' deal for Kintzler isn't flashy, but it's much needed

Kintzler is not Chapman, Miller, or Britton. He throws strikes, and in a relief market lacking superstars, he's the closer the Nats need so that Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson can do more setup work.

The Nats didn't do nearly enough to improve their bullpen at the deadline

Brandon Kintzler is good. Not great. He'll help the bullpen, but probably not enough to put the Nats past the first round -- and that's if he doesn't regress.

How a pack of baseball cards inspired Carter Kieboom to raise money for the American Kidney Fund

Kieboom saw a video of a man opening a pack of baseball cards in which his wife had inserted a card letting him know that she was a donor match and could give him her kidney. Before that, Kieboom's card appeared, and he was inspired.

Here's what every single team did at the deadline

The Nationals acquired some players, and they traded some players. It was shocking.

The Yu Darvish trade pushes the Dodgers even further over the edge

The Dodgers' previous postseason success relied on Clayton Kershaw's ability to pitch well with short rest. Not anymore, it doesn't.

D.C. needs stars like Zimmerman and Frank Howard

Ryan Zimmerman and Frank Howard don't have similar styles of play, or look that similar. But they've both hit a lot of home runs, both in clutch situations -- and both are loved by the city of Washington, D.C.

Nats do "Saved by the Bell" parody for 90's night

Side note: Trea Turner was born about a month after the series ended.

Jeremy Guthrie officially announces retirement in post on Player's Tribune

Guthrie penned a heartfelt essay, taking us from the first time he considered retirement -- in Triple-A in 2005 -- to the final time, after his dreadful outing with the Nats in April.

Today’s Game: Nationals vs Marlins — 7:10 PM

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs Chris O’Grady