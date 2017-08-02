These Wire Taps are being written before we know what’s gonna happen tonight, but you can rest assured that in this universe, Max Scherzer threw a no-hitter... wait, what happened to Max?!?!?!

Here’s the scoop from South Beach...

Max Scherzer exits after first homer

"In the days leading up to the start, Scherzer received treatment and the issue subsided. However, it crept back up on him..."

Scherzer not concerned about neck: "This will come and go"

"The scene may have given everyone else a scare, but Scherzer knew from the outset his neck wasn’t feeling right."

Let's meet Brandon Kintzler

Kintzler has been incredibly consistent for his entire career, with a lifetime ERA of 3.24, in addition to never having posted an ERA higher than 4.00 over a full season.

Is Max Scherzer a lock for his second Cy Young in a row?

With Clayton Kershaw hurt, Eddie Matz imagines a situation in which Rob Manfred visits Miami to preemptively bestow the award upon Scherzer.

The Nationals have bet their entire season on Stephen Strasburg's health

The Nats didn't trade away any major prospects or trade chips, but make no mistake: By putting faith in Stephen Strasburg's health, the Nats were kept out of the trade market for a starting pitcher. If Strasburg isn't healthy, then the Nats are really done for. If he's okay, well, then, they're, uh, less done for.

Brandon Kintzler was feeding a rhino when he learned he had been traded

Pro tip: Sightseeing on the day of the trade deadline is never the best idea.

Postseason bench will be strong, but who's odd man out?

"Difo has a good shot, but president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo likes veterans and those that have extensive playoff experience. Drew fits that bill..."

When the Nats signed Matt Wieters, they created this whole bullpen mess

If the new trio of relievers can't get the job done, the Nats can blame one particular early February signing for eating up valuable cap space that could have been given to another reliever (or an elite one) long ago.

Dave Jageler, in his first TV broadcast in years, nearly calls no-hitter

Jageler, normally the radio voice of the Washington Nationals, was called up to the TV team while Bob Carpenter takes a vacation. Kevin Brown, the Syracuse Chiefs' radio announcer, was called up to 106.7 the Fan. They both got a hell of a game to call.

Podcast https://t.co/s6BIoy4ZuR NYY GM Brian Cashman, on the Gray deal; Nats GM Mike Rizzo, on bullpen makeover; @keithlaw; @SlangsOnSports — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 1, 2017

Today’s Game: Nationals vs Marlins — 7:10 PM

Probable Pitchers: A.J. Cole vs Vance Worley