Wire Taps: Washington Nationals’ closer Sean Doolittle is everywhere + Max Scherzer has a house guest + more Nats links...

NATS BEAT:

Scherzer embracing new April routine amid delay - (MLB.com)

"Max Scherzer has a new April activity. Arts and crafts are now a part of his daily routine."

Brian Dozier goes deep on his shirtless celebrations during Nationals’ World Series run - (WaPost)

“'I wish I had video,' Dozier replied. 'I had my shirt off, my dad bod going, everything.' Dozier with his shirt off, huh? You don’t say."

Nationals’ Zimmerman Tells How He’s Coping With Season Postponed – (NBC4 Washington)

"Being at home has been an adjustment, he said, joking that it's easier to be in the dugout than it is to handle his two kids."

Meet the Orioles catcher living with Max Scherzer and keeping him in shape for the season - (NBC Sports Washington)

"When Max Scherzer had former teammate Bryan Holaday over for dinner at his spring training home in Florida, he thought it was going to be a rare chance for them and their wives to hang out before the season started. Instead, the two families ended up being quarantined together."

Nats prospect watch: García works to employ lower half in swing - (MASN)

"We switch gears now in our previews to the offense and check in with how Luis García’s spring training was going before the shutdown."

Mike Rizzo thinks Davey Martinez was robbed in Manager of the Year voting - (NBC Sports Washington)

"But according to Nationals senior vice president and general manager Mike Rizzo, people around baseball did not give Martinez enough praise for the job he did turning around the ballclub."

NOpening Day in D.C.:

Nationals vignettes on day of what should have been the home opener - (WaPost)

"Dave Martinez would have been in his office, looking over the Mets’ lineup, checking in with pitching coach Paul Menhart, bench coach Tim Bogar, the video staff, the scouting staff, the clubhouse staff and his players."

A banner day in Nationals history remains on hold - (NBC Sports Washington)

"The Nationals chance to celebrate the World Series title in their home park would have arrived Thursday."

Outside Nationals Park, I saw what you would expect. It still felt deflating - (WaPost)

"In the bluster, the flags with the numbers 1924, 1925 and 1933 blew stiff and flapped loudly enough to be heard across the street. The fourth flagpole stood barren."

DOOLITTLE BEAT:

The JamBase Podcast: Washington Nationals Pitcher Sean Doolittle - (JamBase)

"Major League Baseball player Sean Doolittle of the Washington Nationals discusses his love of Phish, the Grateful Dead and other jam acts in the latest installment of The JamBase Podcast, a partner of the Osiris Media network."

Nationals' Sean Doolittle is MLB's conscience of the game - (Sports Illustrated)

"Sean Doolittle’s plan to visit a bookstore on every road trip last season did not originate as any sort of serious plan at all. It started as simply a way to get some books."

NATIONAL(S) BEAT:

Interview: Washington Nationals Radio Broadcaster Dave Jageler - (910 The Fan)

"Wes chats with Washington Nationals radio broadcaster Dave Jageler, as he thinks back on where he was when everything officially got shut down..."

DC singer belts national anthem on Opening Day, despite baseball not being played - (wusa9.com)

"On the day that should have seen the World Series champion Nationals take the field for their home opener, Washington decided he'd belt the anthem out, despite baseball being on hold, due to the spread of coronavirus."

NL EAST UPDATES:

Phillies 'press pause' with Realmuto, Domínguez - (MLB.com)

"Maybe sometime soon the Phillies will reignite contract negotiations with catcher J.T. Realmuto."

Marlins create relief fund to feed those in need - (MLB.com)

"The Marlins are pitching in to help provide food for South Florida residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the Miami Marlins Foundation announced the launch of the Home Plate Meals Relief Fund."

Ahead of Braves’ would-be home opener, Brian Snitker talks current... - (AJC.com)

"Friday will hit even harder than Thursday of last week. The Braves were scheduled to play their first game at the newly named Truist Park on Friday."

Everything Is Terrible, Noah Syndergaard Edition - (FanGraphs)

"But in these times, the ripples created by the news of Noah Syndergaard’s surgery (along with Chris Sale’s) were relatively minor. What are UCLs compared to the concerns of COVID-19?"