Washington Nationals’ prospect countdown: No. 5 - Andry Lara

[ed. note - “With interest in the Washington Nationals’ farm system at a high level, Federal Baseball has begun a series featuring the top 30 prospects in the system as of late last season, according to Baseball America. We will start with No. 30 and work our way to the top over the next few weeks, with one prospect highlighted each weekday.”]

WASHINGTON – He may be several years from seeing the majors, but the Nationals are very high on right-hander Andry Lara.

He began the 2021 season in the Florida Complex League under manager Jake Lowery, the former catcher in the Washington system.

After going 3-2 with an ERA of 4.54 in nine games with seven starts, Lara went to low Single-A Fredericksburg in Virginia.

He pitched there for manager Mario Lisson, who had the same role for Surprise in the Arizona Fall League.

Lara started two games for Fredericksburg and was 0-1 with an ERA of 5.19 in 8.2 innings.

Andry Lara got back on track in 2021.



He's one of the top prospects in the Nationals farm system.



New scouting report: https://t.co/HBPkSayZuS pic.twitter.com/waVfLO9QaJ — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 29, 2021

“After being stuck in a hotel in Florida through much of last summer because of the pandemic, Lara has started well in the Florida Complex League,” Baseball America’s scouts wrote of the Nationals’ 18-year-old prospect, who signed for $1.25M out of Venezuela in 2019.

“The 6-foot-5 Venezuelan had 16 strikeouts through 12.2 innings and was throwing a 97-98 mph fastball with an evolving breaking ball and a changeup. He has a smooth delivery, and the Nationals believe he can blossom into a frontline starter.”

Lara figures to start 2022 back in Fredericksburg with a chance to move up to Wilmington by the end of the year.

Previous: No. 6 - Jackson Rutledge; Next: No. 4 - Brady House