Washington Nationals’ prospect countdown: No. 7 - Gerardo Carrillo

WASHINGTON – Most fans of the Nationals are well aware that pitcher Josiah Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz were acquired from the Dodgers in the trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.

But another prospect now in the Washington system is part of the future, despite a bumpy introduction in the minors with the Nationals this past year at Double-A Harrisburg.

Gerardo Carrillo was with Double-A Tulsa in the Los Angeles system before the trade.

After coming to the Nationals, he went 0-5, 5.59 in eight starts with the Senators.

Among those instructors that spent time with Carrillo was Brad Holman, the now-former pitching coordinator in player development.

Holman, who pitched in the majors for Seattle, also spent time filling in as the pitching coach for Harrisburg this past season as Sam Narron spent the end of the year with the Nationals.

“He has a very loose arm, live arm,” Holman told Federal Baseball during the 2021 season.

“His sinker and slider make a very good combination. He has some personality on the mound; he is fun to watch. He is one I am anxious to see down the stretch.”

Carrillo, who turned 23 in September, was born in Mexico and began his pro career in 2017 in the Dodgers’ system.

He made 21 starts in 2019 while pitching in the high Single-A California League and like many players missed out on the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

