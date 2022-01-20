Washington Nationals announce addition of Kevin Frandsen as color analyst on MASN...

We learned back in November that FP Santangelo wold not be returning after eleven years as the MASN color analyst alongside Bob Carpenter, but until now we didn’t know who would be the new color analyst in the nation’s capital: It’s going to be one-time National Kevin Frandsen, apparently.

In a press release on the hiring this afternoon, the Washington Nationals announced the news.

Frandsen, the 39-year-old, nine-year major league veteran who was part of the club’s 2014 National League championship roster in D.C., will return to the nation’s capital after a four-year run as part of the Philadelphia Phillies’ radio team.

“Thrilled is an understatement to describe the way I feel right now,” Frandsen said in a press release on the news:

“I’d like to thank MASN and the Lerner family for this tremendous opportunity. I’d also like to thank my team of Amanda, Tenley and Daylen for their love and support. Being able to learn from and work alongside Scott Franzke, Larry Anderson, Rob Brooks and everyone in Philadelphia the last four seasons has been a blessing, but I’m so excited to work with Bob Carpenter and bring games to the incredibly knowledgeable and passionate Nationals fan base. I cannot wait to get started.”

Nationals’ principal owner Mark D. Lerner welcomed Frandsen back to the organization in a statement included with the press release:

“On behalf of my family and the entire Washington Nationals organization, we would like to welcome Kevin Frandsen back to Washington, D.C.,” Lerner said.

“Our fans are going to appreciate Kevin’s knowledge, energy and enthusiasm in the booth – all traits that mirror how he played the game, especially as a key member of our 2014 NL East championship club. We are thrilled to have Kevin join an excellent group of returning broadcasters, as we are happy to welcome back Bob, Charlie, Dave and Dan on television and radio.”

Charlie Slowes and Dave Jageler will be returning to the airwaves as well, calling games on the radio as they have since Jageler joined his partner in 2006.

Dan Kolko, who is being given a quota of 15 “wrong pipe” references with Frandsen for this season (he’s already used one on Twitter), is also back for his 11th season covering the club.

You can check out the full press release on the Frandsen hiring below:

MASN and the Washington Nationals today named former player Kevin Frandsen as the color commentator for Nationals TV coverage!



️ // https://t.co/nAqwZ85BhU pic.twitter.com/aDOHwS9UxM — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 20, 2022

What do you think of the newest addition to the MASN broadcast team, FBBers?

Also aren’t you proud of us for not mentioning the ongoing, seemingly-never-ending TV rights dispute between the Nationals and MASN... uh, until now. Sorry. But Frandsen!