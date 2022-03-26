Washington Nationals at New York Mets: Grapefruit League GameThread

Erick Fedde, who is once again fighting for a spot in the Washington Nationals’ rotation this spring, tossed two scoreless in his 2022 Grapefruit League debut last Monday, walking one and striking out one in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I guess it’s second nature at this point,” Fedde joked of the situation he finds himself in with the club that drafted him in the 1st Round in 2014, as quoted by MASN’s Mark Zuckerman.

“I feel like it’s been that way for a long time. I’m just trying to really focus on myself more this year, instead of thinking about everything that’s going on.

“When I step out there, just focusing on my plan and letting things work themselves out. I go out there and just take care of me, then let people make decisions.”

Fedde gets another chance to state his case for a spot on the big league roster, whether it is in the bullpen or rotation this season.

The right-hander and the rest of the Nationals take on the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, FL’s Clover Park.

